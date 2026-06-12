Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter with comedian Dennis Regan live under the stars at Solvang Festival Theater. Known for his quick wit, relatable storytelling, and brilliantly funny takes on everyday life, Dennis has been entertaining audiences for decades with appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, and Showtime. His laid-back style, sharp observations, and effortless delivery have made him a favorite on stages across the country.

Opening the evening is SYV local comedian Owen Andersen & Bangs Out!, bringing high-energy improv, spontaneous comedy, and big laughs to kick off an unforgettable night of live comedy in Solvang.

Proceeds from this special event support the incredible community work of Solvang Rotary Club and Solvang Theaterfest. Through scholarships, youth programs, local initiatives, community support, and charitable outreach, Solvang Rotary continues to make a lasting impact throughout the Santa Ynez Valley while helping keep arts and entertainment thriving at Solvang Festival Theater.

Early Bird Pricing (June 10–July 4 at Midnight):

Center Sections $50 | Outer Sections $40

Regular Pricing (after July 4 at Midnight):

Center Sections $55 | Outer Sections $45