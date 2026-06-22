COAST GUARD COURSE UNDERSCORES BOATING SAFETY July 18, 2026 9:00AM - 4:30PM

COAST GUARD COURSE UNDERSCORES BOATING SAFETY

OXNARD, CA: The U. S. Coast Guard encourages all boaters to take a boating safety course that meets

the National Boating Education Standards before they go boating. The U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's Boat

America course is an introductory boater certificate course designed for the novice boater. The 1-day

course consists of seven core lessons, providing up-to-date knowledge for boating safety. Coast Guard

Auxiliary instructors are experienced recreational boaters with in-depth knowledge of boating safety and

skills. Topics include Introduction to Boating, Boating Law, Safety Equipment, Safe Operation and Navigation,

Boating Emergencies, Trailering, Sports and Boating tips. This Boat America course is certified

to obtain a California Boater Card. The Boater Card, issued from the California State Division of Boating

and Waterways, is required for all persons operating a boat.

Class Date: Saturday 18 July 2026. Time: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. Location: Coast Guard Recruiting Building,

4202 S. Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA. Cost: $35.00. Please RSVP by email. Contact: Auxiliarist Robert

Hamming, rhamming@sbcglobal.net, (805) 701-7216.