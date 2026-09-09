🌃 When night falls, Chicago comes alive—and so do its secrets.

On Sunday, October 18, the Ojai Art Center Film Branch presents City That Never Sleeps (1953), a stylish film noir that takes us through one unforgettable night on the shadowy streets of Chicago.

Gig Young stars as a disillusioned police officer ready to walk away from his badge, his marriage, and the life he knows. But before the night is over, he’ll cross paths with criminals, nightclub performers, corrupt schemes—and a mysterious fellow cop played by Chill Wills.

And watching over it all is Chicago itself, given a voice of its own as the city narrates this atmospheric tale of temptation, regret, and redemption.

With Mala Powers, William Talman, and a memorable performance by Wally Cassell as a nightclub performer known as the Mechanical Man, City That Never Sleeps is an offbeat noir gem filled with neon lights, dark streets, and people searching for a way out.

🌃 Chicago after dark

🖤 Crime, temptation & second chances

🎥 A wonderfully atmospheric noir worth rediscovering

✨ See it where classic movies belong—on the big screen

🎬 City That Never Sleeps (1953)

📍 Ojai Art Center

🗓 Sunday, October 18

🕖 7 PM

🎟 $10 at the door

The city never sleeps…and tonight, neither will you.