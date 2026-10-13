Christmas with el Twanguero - Live in Ventura

Latin Grammy-winning Spanish guitarist Diego García, aka Twanguero, brings his Christmas album "Christmas with el Twanguero" to life with his full band and special guests for one night only in Ventura. Christmas classics reimagined with Spanish guitar, Latin rhythms and American roots — not flamenco.

Saturday, December 12, 2026. Doors at 6:15 PM. Concert 7:00–8:30 PM PST. All ages.

Tickets: Early Release $39 · Advance $45 · General Admission $49 · Door $55 · Supporter Pack $100

Get tickets: https://tickets.mudita.agency/events/muditaagency/2454092/r/kclu

Venue: Namba Arts, 47 S Oak St, Ventura, CA 93001

Presented by Mudita Agency. Contact: Helene Kieffer, helene@mudita.agency, (929) 385-6109