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Christmas with el Twanguero - Live in Ventura

Christmas with el Twanguero - Live in Ventura

Latin Grammy-winning Spanish guitarist Diego García, aka Twanguero, brings his Christmas album "Christmas with el Twanguero" to life with his full band and special guests for one night only in Ventura. Christmas classics reimagined with Spanish guitar, Latin rhythms and American roots — not flamenco.

Saturday, December 12, 2026. Doors at 6:15 PM. Concert 7:00–8:30 PM PST. All ages.

Tickets: Early Release $39 · Advance $45 · General Admission $49 · Door $55 · Supporter Pack $100
Get tickets: https://tickets.mudita.agency/events/muditaagency/2454092/r/kclu

Venue: Namba Arts, 47 S Oak St, Ventura, CA 93001
Presented by Mudita Agency. Contact: Helene Kieffer, helene@mudita.agency, (929) 385-6109

Namba Arts
Early Release $39 · Advance $45 · General Admission $49 · Door $55 · Supporter Pack $100
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mudita Agency
(929) 385-6109
helene@mudita.agency

Artist Group Info

Twanguero (Diego García)
Namba Arts
47 S Oak St
Ventura, California 93001