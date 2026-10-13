Christmas with el Twanguero - Live in Ventura
Christmas with el Twanguero - Live in Ventura
Latin Grammy-winning Spanish guitarist Diego García, aka Twanguero, brings his Christmas album "Christmas with el Twanguero" to life with his full band and special guests for one night only in Ventura. Christmas classics reimagined with Spanish guitar, Latin rhythms and American roots — not flamenco.
Saturday, December 12, 2026. Doors at 6:15 PM. Concert 7:00–8:30 PM PST. All ages.
Tickets: Early Release $39 · Advance $45 · General Admission $49 · Door $55 · Supporter Pack $100
Get tickets: https://tickets.mudita.agency/events/muditaagency/2454092/r/kclu
Venue: Namba Arts, 47 S Oak St, Ventura, CA 93001
Presented by Mudita Agency. Contact: Helene Kieffer, helene@mudita.agency, (929) 385-6109
Namba Arts
Early Release $39 · Advance $45 · General Admission $49 · Door $55 · Supporter Pack $100
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Mudita Agency
(929) 385-6109
helene@mudita.agency
Artist Group Info
Twanguero (Diego García)
Namba Arts
47 S Oak StVentura, California 93001