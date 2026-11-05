Choral Masterworks: Across Time & Place

A Musical Journey Through Five Extraordinary Composers

George Frideric Handel – Coronation Anthem No. 1 from Zadok the Priest

• Handel's majestic anthem builds to a thrilling choral proclamation of royal splendor and triumph.

Benjamin Britten – Rejoice in the Lamb

• Britten transforms Christopher Smart's extraordinary poetry into a colorful tapestry of musical expression, combining playful rhythms, dramatic contrasts, and moments of profound spirituality.

Eric Whitacre – Five Hebrew Love Songs

• Inspired by poetry written by his wife, these five evocative songs blend lyrical melodies, rich textures, and expressive choral writing into a deeply moving musical experience.

Ralph Vaughan Williams – Five Mystical Songs and Serenade to Music

• Five Mystical Songs explores the spiritual poetry of George Herbert through soaring melodies and radiant harmonies.

• Serenade to Music is a luminous celebration of the beauty and transcendent power of music itself.

Ludwig van Beethoven – Hallelujah from Christus am Ölberge

• Bursting with energy, dramatic intensity, and triumphant choral brilliance, this magnificent work delivers an unforgettable celebration of faith and musical power.