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Choral Masterworks: Across Time & Place

Choral Masterworks: Across Time & Place

A Musical Journey Through Five Extraordinary Composers

George Frideric Handel – Coronation Anthem No. 1 from Zadok the Priest
• Handel's majestic anthem builds to a thrilling choral proclamation of royal splendor and triumph.

Benjamin Britten – Rejoice in the Lamb
• Britten transforms Christopher Smart's extraordinary poetry into a colorful tapestry of musical expression, combining playful rhythms, dramatic contrasts, and moments of profound spirituality.

Eric Whitacre – Five Hebrew Love Songs
• Inspired by poetry written by his wife, these five evocative songs blend lyrical melodies, rich textures, and expressive choral writing into a deeply moving musical experience.

Ralph Vaughan Williams – Five Mystical Songs and Serenade to Music
• Five Mystical Songs explores the spiritual poetry of George Herbert through soaring melodies and radiant harmonies.
• Serenade to Music is a luminous celebration of the beauty and transcendent power of music itself.

Ludwig van Beethoven – Hallelujah from Christus am Ölberge
• Bursting with energy, dramatic intensity, and triumphant choral brilliance, this magnificent work delivers an unforgettable celebration of faith and musical power.

The Church of the Epiphany
$10-$45
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Conejo Valley Choral Society
Info@ConejoValleyChoralSociety.com
https://ConejoValleyChoralSociety.com
The Church of the Epiphany
5450 Churchwood Drive
Oak Park, California 91377
818-991-4797
jwilcox@tcote.org
http://www.tcote.org