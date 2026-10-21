Ccelebrate the songs of Neil Sedaka, Carole King, and Connie Francis

Friday, November 6, 7 pm. Brill Building Legends celebrates the songs of Neil Sedaka, Carole King, and Connie Francis, whose careers were strongly linked. The songs are faithfully performed by Jay Asher, JK Jones and Lauren Lundeen with a supporting cast of excellent guest singers and musicians. Audiences have simply loved this show when it has been performed! Tickets are $38 online at NambaArts.com or $40 at the door.

