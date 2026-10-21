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Ccelebrate the songs of Neil Sedaka, Carole King, and Connie Francis

Ccelebrate the songs of Neil Sedaka, Carole King, and Connie Francis

Friday, November 6, 7 pm. Brill Building Legends celebrates the songs of Neil Sedaka, Carole King, and Connie Francis, whose careers were strongly linked. The songs are faithfully performed by Jay Asher, JK Jones and Lauren Lundeen with a supporting cast of excellent guest singers and musicians. Audiences have simply loved this show when it has been performed! Tickets are $38 online at NambaArts.com or $40 at the door.

Namba Performing Arts Space
38
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Namba Performing Arts Space
805-628-9250
Performance@nambaarts.com
http://NambaArts.com

Artist Group Info

Tamara@nambaarts.com
NAMBA Performing Arts Space
Namba Performing Arts Space
47 S Oak St
Ventura, California 93001
805-628-9250
NambaArts@gmail.com
www.nambaarts.com