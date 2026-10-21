Ccelebrate the songs of Neil Sedaka, Carole King, and Connie Francis
Ccelebrate the songs of Neil Sedaka, Carole King, and Connie Francis
Friday, November 6, 7 pm. Brill Building Legends celebrates the songs of Neil Sedaka, Carole King, and Connie Francis, whose careers were strongly linked. The songs are faithfully performed by Jay Asher, JK Jones and Lauren Lundeen with a supporting cast of excellent guest singers and musicians. Audiences have simply loved this show when it has been performed! Tickets are $38 online at NambaArts.com or $40 at the door.
Namba Performing Arts Space
38
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Namba Performing Arts Space
805-628-9250
Performance@nambaarts.com
Artist Group Info
Tamara@nambaarts.com
Namba Performing Arts Space
47 S Oak StVentura, California 93001
805-628-9250
NambaArts@gmail.com