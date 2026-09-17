CAMA presents Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Isata Kanneh-Mason

CAMA opens its 2026/2027 International Series with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. Known for performing without a conductor, Orpheus brings its collaborative approach to an evening of Handel, Mozart, Haydn, and a new Orpheus commission by Katie Jenkins.

Program:

Handel: Water Music, HWV 348–350 (selections)

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat Major, K. 595

Katie Jenkins: Elixir of Life (Orpheus Commission)

Haydn: Symphony No. 91 in E-flat Major, Hob. I:91

CAMA 2026/2027 — 108th Concert Season: Virtuosi.

International Series. Season Sponsor: Sage Publishing.

Single tickets start at $20. Other single-ticket tiers: D section $32; C section $42; B section $72; A section $92.

Single tickets are available through the Granada Theatre Box Office. For current prices and availability, visit the ticketing link or call (805) 899-2222.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

Isata Kanneh-Mason. Photo: John Davis.