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CAMA presents Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Isata Kanneh-Mason

CAMA presents Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Isata Kanneh-Mason

CAMA opens its 2026/2027 International Series with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. Known for performing without a conductor, Orpheus brings its collaborative approach to an evening of Handel, Mozart, Haydn, and a new Orpheus commission by Katie Jenkins.

Program:
Handel: Water Music, HWV 348–350 (selections)
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat Major, K. 595
Katie Jenkins: Elixir of Life (Orpheus Commission)
Haydn: Symphony No. 91 in E-flat Major, Hob. I:91

CAMA 2026/2027 — 108th Concert Season: Virtuosi.
International Series. Season Sponsor: Sage Publishing.

Single tickets start at $20. Other single-ticket tiers: D section $32; C section $42; B section $72; A section $92.

Single tickets are available through the Granada Theatre Box Office. For current prices and availability, visit the ticketing link or call (805) 899-2222.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

Isata Kanneh-Mason. Photo: John Davis.

The Granada Theatre
Single tickets start at $20.
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA)
8059664324
tickets@camasb.org
https://www.camasb.org/

Artist Group Info

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Isata Kanneh-Mason
The Granada Theatre
1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
santa barbara , California 93101
(805) 893-3535
info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu
https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events-tickets/events/23-24/herbie-hancock/