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CAMA presents Nikolai Lugansky, Piano

CAMA presents Nikolai Lugansky, Piano

CAMA presents pianist Nikolai Lugansky in its 2026/2027 Masterseries at the Lobero Theatre. Admired for his command of the Romantic repertoire, Lugansky performs a recital of Beethoven and Schumann, including Schumann’s expansive Fantasie in C Major.

Program:
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 16 in G Major, Op. 31, No. 1
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 in E Major, Op. 109
Schumann: Fantasiestücke, Op. 111
Schumann: Fantasie in C Major, Op. 17

CAMA 2026/2027 — 108th Concert Season: Virtuosi.
Masterseries. Season Sponsor: Esperia Foundation.

Single tickets start at $20. Other single-ticket tiers: B section $68; A section $78.

Single tickets are available through the Lobero Theatre Box Office. For current prices and availability, visit the ticketing link or call (805) 963-0761.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

Nikolai Lugansky. Photo: Marco Borggreve, naïve / Ambroisie.

Lobero Theatre
Single tickets start at $20.
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 21 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA)
8059664324
tickets@camasb.org
https://www.camasb.org/

Artist Group Info

Nikolai Lugansky, Piano
Lobero Theatre
33 E Canon Perdido St,
Santa Barbara, California 93101
805-963-0761
http://www.lobero.org