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CAMA presents Minnesota Orchestra with Thomas Søndergård & Augustin Hadelich

CAMA presents Minnesota Orchestra with Thomas Søndergård & Augustin Hadelich

CAMA presents the Minnesota Orchestra, led by Music Director Thomas Søndergård, with violinist Augustin Hadelich at The Granada Theatre. Hadelich performs Prokofiev’s First Violin Concerto in a program that also features music by Thomas Adès, Britten, and Debussy.

Program:
Thomas Adès: Inferno Suite (from Dante)
Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, Op. 19
Britten: Passacaglia (from Peter Grimes), Op. 33b
Debussy: La mer (Three Symphonic Sketches), L. 109

CAMA 2026/2027 — 108th Concert Season: Virtuosi.
International Series. Season Sponsor: Sage Publishing.

Single tickets start at $20. Other single-ticket tiers: D section $42; C section $62; B section $92; A section $132.

Single tickets are available through the Granada Theatre Box Office. For current prices and availability, visit the ticketing link or call (805) 899-2222.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

Augustin Hadelich. Photo: Suxiao Yang.

The Granada Theatre
Single tickets start at $20.
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA)
8059664324
tickets@camasb.org
https://www.camasb.org/

Artist Group Info

Minnesota Orchestra with Thomas Søndergård & Augustin Hadelich
The Granada Theatre
1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
santa barbara , California 93101
(805) 893-3535
info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu
https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events-tickets/events/23-24/herbie-hancock/