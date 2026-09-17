CAMA presents Minnesota Orchestra with Thomas Søndergård & Augustin Hadelich

CAMA presents the Minnesota Orchestra, led by Music Director Thomas Søndergård, with violinist Augustin Hadelich at The Granada Theatre. Hadelich performs Prokofiev’s First Violin Concerto in a program that also features music by Thomas Adès, Britten, and Debussy.

Program:

Thomas Adès: Inferno Suite (from Dante)

Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, Op. 19

Britten: Passacaglia (from Peter Grimes), Op. 33b

Debussy: La mer (Three Symphonic Sketches), L. 109

CAMA 2026/2027 — 108th Concert Season: Virtuosi.

International Series. Season Sponsor: Sage Publishing.

Single tickets start at $20. Other single-ticket tiers: D section $42; C section $62; B section $92; A section $132.

Single tickets are available through the Granada Theatre Box Office. For current prices and availability, visit the ticketing link or call (805) 899-2222.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

Augustin Hadelich. Photo: Suxiao Yang.