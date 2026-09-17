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CAMA presents James Ehnes, Violin & Orion Weiss, Piano

CAMA presents James Ehnes, Violin & Orion Weiss, Piano

CAMA concludes its 2026/2027 Masterseries with violinist James Ehnes and pianist Orion Weiss at the Lobero Theatre. These longtime duo partners bring their collaborative artistry to the final concert of CAMA’s 108th season, “Virtuosi.”

Program:
To be announced.

CAMA 2026/2027 — 108th Concert Season: Virtuosi.
Masterseries. Season Sponsor: Esperia Foundation.

Single tickets start at $20. Other single-ticket tiers: B section $68; A section $78.

Single tickets are available through the Lobero Theatre Box Office. For current prices and availability, visit the ticketing link or call (805) 963-0761.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

James Ehnes. Photo: Benjamin Ealovega.

Lobero Theatre
Single tickets start at $20.
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 21 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA)
8059664324
tickets@camasb.org
https://www.camasb.org/

Artist Group Info

James Ehnes, Violin & Orion Weiss, Piano
Lobero Theatre
33 E Canon Perdido St,
Santa Barbara, California 93101
805-963-0761
http://www.lobero.org