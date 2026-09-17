CAMA presents Hélène Grimaud, Piano — The Last Sonatas

CAMA presents pianist Hélène Grimaud in “The Last Sonatas,” part of its 2026/2027 Masterseries at the Lobero Theatre. The recital pairs Beethoven’s final piano sonata with Schubert’s final piano sonata, bringing two deeply expressive works into the Lobero’s intimate acoustic.

Program:

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in C Minor, Op. 111

Schubert: Piano Sonata in B-flat Major, D. 960

CAMA 2026/2027 — 108th Concert Season: Virtuosi.

Masterseries. Season Sponsor: Esperia Foundation.

Single tickets start at $20. Other single-ticket tiers: B section $68; A section $78.

Single tickets are available through the Lobero Theatre Box Office. For current prices and availability, visit the ticketing link or call (805) 963-0761.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

Hélène Grimaud. Photo: Mat Hennek.