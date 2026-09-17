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CAMA presents Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Conrad Tao

CAMA presents Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Conrad Tao

CAMA presents the Academy of St Martin in the Fields with pianist-composer Conrad Tao at The Granada Theatre. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 shares the program with music by Ruth Crawford Seeger and Aaron Copland, alongside a new work for strings by Tao.

Program:
Ruth Crawford Seeger: Music for Small Orchestra
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488
Conrad Tao: A new work for strings (title to be announced)
Copland: Appalachian Spring (from the ballet)

CAMA 2026/2027 — 108th Concert Season: Virtuosi.
International Series. Season Sponsor: Sage Publishing.

Single tickets start at $20. Other single-ticket tiers: D section $32; C section $42; B section $72; A section $92.

Single tickets are available through the Granada Theatre Box Office. For current prices and availability, visit the ticketing link or call (805) 899-2222.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

Conrad Tao. Photo: KCS Marketing Team ©2024.

The Granada Theatre
Single tickets start at $20.
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 14 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA)
8059664324
tickets@camasb.org
https://www.camasb.org/

Artist Group Info

Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Conrad Tao
The Granada Theatre
1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
santa barbara , California 93101
(805) 893-3535
info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu
https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events-tickets/events/23-24/herbie-hancock/