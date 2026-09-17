CAMA presents Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Conrad Tao

CAMA presents the Academy of St Martin in the Fields with pianist-composer Conrad Tao at The Granada Theatre. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 shares the program with music by Ruth Crawford Seeger and Aaron Copland, alongside a new work for strings by Tao.

Program:

Ruth Crawford Seeger: Music for Small Orchestra

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488

Conrad Tao: A new work for strings (title to be announced)

Copland: Appalachian Spring (from the ballet)

CAMA 2026/2027 — 108th Concert Season: Virtuosi.

International Series. Season Sponsor: Sage Publishing.

Single tickets start at $20. Other single-ticket tiers: D section $32; C section $42; B section $72; A section $92.

Single tickets are available through the Granada Theatre Box Office. For current prices and availability, visit the ticketing link or call (805) 899-2222.

Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.

Conrad Tao. Photo: KCS Marketing Team ©2024.