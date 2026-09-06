Brave New Work, New and Emerging Technologies in the Hands of Artists

Brave New Work 2.0, New and Emerging Technologies in the Hands of Artists is a thrilling opportunity to experience immersive contemporary art installations, hear cutting edge music and join world leaders in science and culture to discuss the Art, Science and Technology of our time and near future. Part public art exhibition, part musical adventure, and part symposium Brave New Work convenes UCSB luminaries from the Schools of Nanotechnology, Neuroscience, and the Media Arts and Technology/ TransLab as well as leaders from Amazon, Google and Blue Laser Fusion. They will be joined by internationally renowned artists from Ljubljana (Slovakia), London, New York and Los Angeles in lively discussions about their fascinating, influential and groundbreaking work.