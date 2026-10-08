Birds of the Central Coast — Watercolors by Kelly Hildner

Local watercolor artist and conservation biologist Kelly Hildner presents Birds of the Central Coast, Gallery 113’s November Artist of the Month exhibition, featuring realistic watercolor paintings of shorebirds, seabirds, and familiar neighborhood birds found throughout the Central Coast.

Opening reception: Thursday, November 5, from 5–8 PM. Free and open to the public, with light refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artist. The reception coincides with Gallery 113’s annual Art Without Boundaries exhibition.

The exhibition runs November 1–28, 2026. Hildner will donate 10% of her profits from the exhibition to the Santa Barbara Audubon Society to support local bird conservation and habitat protection.

Location: Gallery 113, 1114 State St. #8, La Arcada Plaza, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Gallery hours: Monday–Saturday, 11 AM–5 PM; Sunday, 11 AM–2 PM.