Please join us for the opening reception of our Winter 2027 exhibition Ben Sakoguchi: Only in America.

Ben Sakoguchi: Only in America is the first major traveling survey exhibition of Pasadena-based artist Ben Sakoguchi (b. United States, 1938). From his earliest print work and psychedelic paintings of the 1960s, to his long-standing Orange Crate Labels series, Sakoguchi’s work examines themes ranging from consumer culture, race, religion, politics, war, and memory in the United States. This exhibition is a comprehensive survey of work from the 1960s to the present day, showing the full breadth of Sakoguchi’s oeuvre. The exhibition is scheduled to be on view in Santa Barbara from January through April 2027, and will then travel to JANM in Los Angeles, October 2027 through April 2028. The exhibition will be on view at the AD&A Museum from January 16 through May 2, 2027.

Light refreshments will be served.