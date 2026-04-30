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Bach Mass in B minor Concert

Bach Mass in B minor Concert

Join us this weekend for a truly unforgettable musical event— our season finale performances of Bach’s Mass in B Minor.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest achievements in choral music, this monumental work represents the culmination of Bach’s life and artistry. Experiencing it live is rare; experiencing it under these circumstances is extraordinary.

Your ticket also includes an insightful pre-concert lecture led by Maestro Conor Whalen.

Performance Dates & Times
🗓️ Saturday, May 2
⦁ Pre-concert lecture at 5:00pm
⦁ Concert at 6:00 PM
🗓️ Sunday, May 3
⦁ Pre-concert lecture at 2:00pm
⦁ Concert at 3:00 PM

Location
📍Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks, California

Tickets
🎟️ General Admission: $30
🎟️ Senior/Active Military: $25
🎟️ Students: $10

Order your tickets today (also for purchase at the venue):
🌐 ConejoValleyChoralSociety.com/season

Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University
$10 - $30
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Conejo Valley Choral Society
Info@ConejoValleyChoralSociety.com
https://ConejoValleyChoralSociety.com
Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University
165 Chapel Lane
Thousand Oaks, California 91360