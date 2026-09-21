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ART DEDICATION

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ART DEDICATION

Come join the Friends of the Buellton Library as we unveil and dedicate a beautiful painting by local artist extraordinaire Rebecca August. The Friends commissioned Ms. August to create a painting for the library to show what the property where the library is now at 202 Dairyland Road looked like when it was the Willemsen Family Dairy. Ms. August’s amazing depiction of a bygone era is a gift to the Library from Ms August, the Friends of the Buellton Library with support from the Artists’ Advocacy Foundation.

Buellton Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Buellton Library
Friendsofthebuelltonlibrary202@gmail.com
Buellton Library
202 Dairyland Rd
Buellton , California 93427