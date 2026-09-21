AN AUTHORS' AFTERNOON
AN AUTHORS' AFTERNOON
Local authors, Adam McHugh and Gerald Di Pego will share information about themselves and their books, as well as sign and sell books. A portion of book sales will be donated to the Friends of the Buellton Library, who will use it to help support the Buellton Library. Free. Light refreshments will be served.
Buellton Library, Friends Room
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Buellton Library
Friendsofthebuelltonlibrary202@gmail.com
Buellton Library, Friends Room
202 Dairyland RdBuellton , California 93427