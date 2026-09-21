Altan
Altan
With a career in Irish music for over for 40 years, Altan has achieved legendary status in a genre that has been shaped by the band’s influence and genius. From Ireland to Japan and Australia to Europe, audiences have embraced their heartwarming, dynamic live performances.
Bank of America Performing Arts Center’s Scherr Forum Theatre
34-47$
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
TOArts
Artist Group Info
Altan
Bank of America Performing Arts Center’s Scherr Forum Theatre
2100 E. Thousand Oaks BlvdThousand Oaks, California 91362
805-449-2787