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Altan

Altan

With a career in Irish music for over for 40 years, Altan has achieved legendary status in a genre that has been shaped by the band’s influence and genius. From Ireland to Japan and Australia to Europe, audiences have embraced their heartwarming, dynamic live performances.

Bank of America Performing Arts Center’s Scherr Forum Theatre
34-47$
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TOArts
https://toarts.org/

Artist Group Info

Altan
@altanofficial
Bank of America Performing Arts Center’s Scherr Forum Theatre
2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd
Thousand Oaks, California 91362
805-449-2787
https://bapacthousandoaks.com/