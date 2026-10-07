Advance Care Planning Workshop - Santa Barbara

Advance care planning is a way for adults of all ages, in all stages of life to prepare for the future. It involves discussing and preparing for future decisions about your medical care in the event you become seriously ill or injured and are unable to communicate your wishes. These decisions are recorded in a legal document called an advance directive.

Join us for a free 2-part workshop to learn about advance care planning and receive support to complete your advance directive.

Day 1 - Seminar - Tuesday, October 13, 4:30 - 6:00PM

Overview of advance care planning

Healthcare decisions to consider

How to choose a healthcare agent - a person who can manage your healthcare in the event you are unable to speak for yourself

Day 2 - Follow up - Tuesday, October 20, 4:30 - 6:00PM

One-on-one appointments with an expert to review your advance directive

Free notary services (for advance directives only)

Option to have your advance directive filed at Sutter Health, Cottage Hospital or other local healthcare provider.

If you are updating an existing advance directive or only need review and notarization, you have the option of attending Day 2 only. Call us to schedule your appointment.

Location

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center - Lovelace Conference Hall

540 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara

Free parking available. Free and open to the community. Register at https://ewp.seatrobot.com/?t=token_xnFGhm9EUtvCqfgLPWRt&brand=66f32bee33ea82483f1ddb0b or call (805) 681-1793.

Presented in partnership with Get It Done SB!

