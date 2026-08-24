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Adopt a Pet For FREE at HSVC’s Clear the Shelters Event

Adopt a Pet For FREE at HSVC’s Clear the Shelters Event

Need an excuse to adopt the furry friend you’ve always wanted? This is your sign to take home a loyal companion!

Clear the Shelters is an adoption campaign put on by shelters around the country, where adoption or clinic fees are reduced or waived to give a little help to cats and pups looking for their forever homes. At HSVC we are offering a very special deal to give our four-legged friends the boost they deserve in finding a loving family.

Important What to Expect When You Adopt:

- FREE adoptions for all available dogs and cats of all ages
- Food and other goodies to help with settling in
- A few extra surprises to celebrate your new family member

Humane Society of Ventura County
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Humane Society of Ventura County
(805) 646-6505
Animals@hsvc.org
https://www.hsvc.org/events-calendar/clear-the-shelters/
Humane Society of Ventura County
402 Bryant St.
Ojai, California 93023
(805) 646-6505
Animals@hsvc.org
https://www.hsvc.org/events-calendar/clear-the-shelters/