Adopt a Pet For FREE at HSVC’s Clear the Shelters Event

Need an excuse to adopt the furry friend you’ve always wanted? This is your sign to take home a loyal companion!

Clear the Shelters is an adoption campaign put on by shelters around the country, where adoption or clinic fees are reduced or waived to give a little help to cats and pups looking for their forever homes. At HSVC we are offering a very special deal to give our four-legged friends the boost they deserve in finding a loving family.

Important What to Expect When You Adopt:

- FREE adoptions for all available dogs and cats of all ages

- Food and other goodies to help with settling in

- A few extra surprises to celebrate your new family member