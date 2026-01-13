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Acting and Create-a-Play Winter Break Theatre Camp for kids 6 to 14! The perfect holiday gift!

Acting and Create-a-Play Winter Break Theatre Camp for kids 6 to 14! The perfect holiday gift!

Let’s create spectacular theatre together! Now in its 57th year of Theatre for Youth, the Santa Monica Playhouse Diversity-in-Education Conservatory is delighted to offer a one-week Winter Break Theatre Camp for kids 6 to 14. Activities include theatre games, voice, movement, acting, imagination building, writing, costume creation, self-confidence, making friends, camera technique, and a FILMED and LIVE PERFORMANCE on the last day. Enrollment is limited. “Thank you for teaching me and helping me grow as an actor and person throughout the years. I am eternally grateful for everything you have done for me.” Diana Silvers (Asymmetry, The Abandons, Space Force)

Santa Monica Playhouse Diversity-in-Education Conservatory alumni include Kate Hudson, Jason Ritter, Jason Segel, Diana Silvers, Cody Saunders, Rina Mimoun, Shana Feste, Karen Fukuhara, Liz Dean and Gadi Dechter.

Saturday through Tuesday, December 26-29, 2026

Sessions meet daily 9am-3pm

Email education@santamonicaplayhouse.com for more details and to enroll. Let’s create holiday theatre magic together soon!

Santa Monica Playhouse
$495.00
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Dec 29, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Santa Monica Playhouse Diversity-in-Education Conservatory
310-394-9779
education@SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com
https://SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com
Santa Monica Playhouse
1211 4th Street
Santa Monica, California 90401
3103949779
theatre@SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com
http://SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com