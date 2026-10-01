PASADENA, Calif. (Aug. 25, 2026) — West Coast Songwriters will bring its songwriting community together for the 46th Annual West Coast Songwriters Conference, a three-day event at the Los Angeles College of Music, 307 S. Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena, CA. Tickets to the event are available HERE.

Designed to educate, connect, and inspire songwriters at every stage of their careers, the annual conference will feature industry panels, one-on-one meetings, networking opportunities, a keynote presentation, and opportunities for attendees to share their music.

Panel speakers include Ben Kramer, head of artist and label development at YouTube; Lauren Christy, songwriter whose credits include Avril Lavigne, Hilary Duff, Jason Mraz, Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa and Enrique Iglesias; Kasia “KC” Livingston, whose credits include Whitney Houston, the Pussycat Dolls, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson and Jessie J and Heather Holley, whose credits include Christina Aguilera, Jackie Evancho and Skylar Grey.

“West Coast Songwriters has always been about bringing people together through the power of a great song. Our 46th Annual Conference is a celebration of that tradition while looking boldly toward the future of songwriting, music, and the industry. We’re creating a space where songwriters can learn from the best, make meaningful connections, and leave inspired to take the next step in their careers. I’m incredibly proud to lead WCS into this next chapter and to welcome our songwriting community to what I believe will be one of our most exciting conferences yet,” said Jen Adan, President, West Coast Songwriters.

The conference kicks off Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with attendee registration and an open mic, giving songwriters an opportunity to connect and perform as the weekend gets underway.

Programming continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring educational panels, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities. Lunch is included with Saturday’s programming.

On Sunday, conference activities run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include a keynote presentation and a speed-networking round, providing attendees with additional opportunities to meet and engage with fellow songwriters and music industry professionals.

The weekend concludes Sunday evening with a wrap party at 7 p.m. at The Blue Room, 916 S. San Fernando Blvd. in Burbank.

For more than four decades, West Coast Songwriters has supported the development of songwriters by providing educational programs, performance opportunities, and access to music industry professionals. The annual conference continues that mission by creating an environment where aspiring and established songwriters can strengthen their craft, build relationships, and gain practical insight into an evolving music business.

About West Coast Songwriters:

West Coast Songwriters (WCS) was born from a shared passion for music and a belief in the power of song to inspire, connect, and transform lives. Our journey began with Patty and Michael Silvashire, who envisioned a supportive, collaborative community where songwriters could come together to hone their craft, share their stories, and find their voice.

Inspired by the rich musical heritage of the West Coast, our founding members set out to cultivate a vibrant community that celebrates creativity, fosters growth, and champions artistic expression. They envisioned a space where aspiring songwriters could find mentorship, resources, and opportunities to showcase their talent, regardless of their background or level of experience.

Driven by their commitment to excellence and innovation, WCS was born and embarked on a journey of exploration and discovery, embracing the diversity of musical genres and the richness of human experience. We recognized the importance of creating an inclusive and equitable environment where all songwriters feel welcomed, respected, and supported on their creative journey.

With dedication, perseverance, and a shared sense of purpose, we laid the foundation for West Coast Songwriters, shaping it into a dynamic community that continues to inspire, empower, and uplift songwriters from coast to coast. As we continue to evolve and grow, we remain steadfast in our founding principles, guided by our passion for music and our belief in the transformative power of song. WCS is a 501(c)(3) Organization.