44th Annual Messiah Sing Along
44th Annual Messiah Sing Along
The Messiah Sing Along is a performance of Handel's "Messiah" with full orchestra and soloists and the audience as the chorus. Singers should bring their own scores. Tickets ($10) and scores are available at Chaucer's Books in Loreto Plaza. Tickets also at Unity Gift and Thrift, 1209 State St. and at the door. The Messiah Sing Along is a 100% volunteer event with all proceeds benefiting Unity Shoppe. Non-singers are also welcome to come and listen. It's always a great performance!
First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Unity Shoppe
(805) 965-4122
info@unityshoppe.org
First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara
21 E. Constance Ave. (corner of State)Santa Barbara, California 93105
(805) 687-0754
info@fpcsb.org