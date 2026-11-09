44th Annual Messiah Sing Along

The Messiah Sing Along is a performance of Handel's "Messiah" with full orchestra and soloists and the audience as the chorus. Singers should bring their own scores. Tickets ($10) and scores are available at Chaucer's Books in Loreto Plaza. Tickets also at Unity Gift and Thrift, 1209 State St. and at the door. The Messiah Sing Along is a 100% volunteer event with all proceeds benefiting Unity Shoppe. Non-singers are also welcome to come and listen. It's always a great performance!