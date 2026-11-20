AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Finally today, some news from the world of jazz by way of the late Regis Philbin - you know, the guy who hosted so much TV that he set the Guinness World record for most hours on camera. But throughout his many talk shows, he only ever had one musical director.

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REGIS PHILBIN: Actually, Terry Gibbs had been performing for over 60 years. He's one of the all-time greats in jazz.

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The vibraphonist Terry Gibbs led the house band on that "Regis Philbin Show." The show only lasted a few months in the mid '60s. Three and a half decades later in 2001, Philbin invited Gibbs to perform on "Live With Regis."

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UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: One, two, three, four.

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CHANG: Terry Gibbs is now 102 years old, and as of today, he is one of five new Jazz Masters Fellows recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts. It is the highest federal honor for jazz.

DETROW: Coincidentally, the bassist in Terry Gibbs' band back in 2001 was also named an NEA Jazz Master today. Rufus Reid is also known for composing for orchestras and large ensembles. In 2014, he told NPR about a piece inspired by sculptor Elizabeth Catlett.

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RUFUS REID: Because it's not tangible, but I think there's a feeling.

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CHANG: Another bassist, Larry Ridley, is also being honored this year. He was a founding member of the Rutgers University jazz faculty and appears on classic albums like trumpeter Lee Morgan's "Cornbread."

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DETROW: The NEA also honored drummer Harvey Mason Sr. Mason played on over 1,300 records across multiple genres. He helped craft the funky arrangement when Herbie Hancock remade his song "Watermelon Man."

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CHANG: The NEA also recognizes an advocate for jazz music. And this year, it is John Edward Hasse. He was curator of American music at the Smithsonian Museum of American History, and he's written extensively about jazz history, including a biography of Duke Ellington.

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CHANG: NEA Jazz Masters each receive a $25,000 award and will be honored at a special concert in the spring.

(SOUNDBITE OF DUKE ELLINGTON SONG, "MOOD INDIGO") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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