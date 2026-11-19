(SOUNDBITE OF SONNY ROLLINS' "BLUE 7 (FEAT TOMMY FLANAGAN, DOUG WATKINS & MAX ROACH)")

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

He was called the saxophone colossus. Sonny Rollins was one of our last living connections to the golden age of modern jazz. When he died this past May at the age of 95, the generations of musicians inspired by his work knew instantly what they had lost.

JOSHUA REDMAN: He was kind of like my eureka moment. You know, he was my gateway.

MARTÍNEZ: That is Joshua Redman, one of today's great sax players. Shortly after he learned of Rollins' passing, he mourned the best way he knew how - he called a few musician friends together, and they played.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOSHUA REDMAN'S "BLUE SEVEN (FEAT. CHRIS POTTER, KEVIN HAYS, LARRY GRENADIER & MARCUS GILMORE)")

MARTÍNEZ: That's a track from Redman's new tribute album "If Ever You Would Leave Us (We Play For Rollins)". I asked what made Sonny so special.

REDMAN: His sound was just so powerful and so commanding. You know, he could play really mellow and soft and smooth and sweet. And he could also play really strong and cutting and biting and acerbic. He could play on top of the beat. He could lay back on the beat. He could tongue every note. He could slur every note. So just a range of expressive possibility. You know, I mean, he had one of the strongest, most driving swing feels ever. When he was playing saxophone, you didn't need a drummer, right?

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

REDMAN: You know, I mean, the drums - he played with drummers all the time, and he connected with them, and it was one of the great connections in jazz, you know, Sonny Rollins and his drummers. But, like, his time feel alone could just propel the band and swing the band.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONNY ROLLINS' "ST. THOMAS")

MARTÍNEZ: So how did this new album come together? What was the mission for this?

REDMAN: You know, I was just like, wow, I would - I'd love to celebrate Sonny somehow through music. And so I just picked up the phone and started calling friends and colleagues that lived in New York, you know, to see if they might be around.

I - there was a weekend that I was going to be able to pass through New York on the way to somewhere else. So I called Christian McBride, the bassist, and Marcus Gilmore, the drummer, and miraculously, magically - 'cause they're some of the hardest-working, most in-demand musicians in the world - they were both going to be around this weekend. So I was like, well, we're going to play some tunes in Sonny's honor and see what happens. I wasn't really trying to make a record at the time.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOSHUA REDMAN'S "PENT-UP HOUSE (FEAT CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE & MARCUS GILMORE)")

REDMAN: Then I called Larry Grenadier, this other bass player. He was going to be there. And then, you know, I started thinking about guests - Cecile McLorin Salvant, Gabrielle Cavassa, Kevin Hays, Peter Bernstein, Chris Potter. They all were going to be in New York that weekend. And it was amazing, like, when I fielded that - when I threw out the idea to all these musicians, you know, every one of them was like, yes, I want to do this. I want to - you know, Sonny was everything.

MARTÍNEZ: What was the process that you went through for selecting the pieces that you selected? 'Cause you covered pieces from all over his career on this album.

REDMAN: I had some of his songs, which I had already arranged, and then I reached out to the special guests who were going to be on the record and asked them, you know, for suggestions. But I did want to represent a variety of music, music that he had written, or - you know, he was a master at taking popular songs of the time or of other times and making them his own. Sometimes these really corny songs, and he would make them incredibly hip, like the song "The Last Time I Saw Paris."

(SOUNDBITE OF JOSHUA REDMAN'S "THE LAST TIME I SAW PARIS (FEAT CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE & MARCUS GILMORE)")

REDMAN: We were trying to capture something about Sonny Rollins and the way he approached that song, but not in any way trying to recreate his versions of them.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. 'Cause I was going to ask, like, are you trying to play like him? I mean, that's like the...

REDMAN: Definitely not. Not...

MARTÍNEZ: ...You know.

REDMAN: I mean...

MARTÍNEZ: OK.

REDMAN: ...I've never been able to really do that anyway, you know? Like, as an improviser, whenever I try to set an agenda for myself, that's a recipe for disaster 'cause that takes me out of the moment.

MARTÍNEZ: So I'd like to listen to a little bit of Sonny's voice for a second 'cause NPR interviewed him back in 2014. And here's a little bit of him talking about the musicians that he worked with in his prime.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR CONTENT)

SONNY ROLLINS: We were trying to find a way to express life through our improvisations. Music means something besides just the surface melodies and blah, blah, blah. Jazz improvisation is supposed to be the highest form of communication with the higher plane and the earth planes. We really are supposed to be communicating and getting that to the people is our job as musicians.

MARTÍNEZ: So, Josh, what do you think of that? Is that your job as a musician? You agree with Sonny on that?

REDMAN: I mean, I'm just trying to make it through a chorus of "Oleo." (Laughter) You know, I'm just trying to make it through a chorus of rhythm changes. I mean, yes, of course, I agree. But, like, that's what Sonny was doing. That's what Max Roach was doing. That's what Charlie Parker was doing. That's what Miles Davis was doing. I mean, that's what all our heroes were doing.

He somehow managed to, as an improviser, be fully in the moment, fully spontaneous. It was always the sound of surprise. He was always off the cuff. It was always like he was grabbing these ideas out of thin air, just playing what he felt in the moment. So living in the moment but also making sense of that moment. He was telling you a story. He was talking to you, and it made sense. That combination, that was, like, my awakening, realizing...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

REDMAN: ...This is what improvisation can be.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOSHUA REDMAN'S "GRAND STREET (FEAT PETER BERNSTEIN, CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE & MARCUS GILMORE)")

MARTÍNEZ: That's saxophonist Joshua Redman. His latest album is a tribute to the late Sonny Rollins. It's called "If Ever You Would Leave Us (We Play For Rollins)". Joshua, thank you very much.

REDMAN: Thank you so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOSHUA REDMAN'S "GRAND STREET (FEAT PETER BERNSTEIN, CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE & MARCUS GILMORE)") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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