SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Punk rock icon Henry Rollins moved to the country music capital of the world five years ago. And there in Nashville, he built up his collection of punk posters, photographs and ephemera. Now he's showing it off. Justin Barney from member station WPLN in Nashville got to see it.

JUSTIN BARNEY, BYLINE: In a neighborhood just outside of downtown Nashville, there's a small art gallery with a line snaking around the building, through the parking lot and down the street. People came from around the country to see this two-day pop-up. Brian Cane (ph) drove from North Carolina.

BRIAN CANE: Henry's the big influence for a lot of us. I mean, the underdog. So four-hour drive is totally worth it.

BARNEY: He's talking about Henry Rollins' new punk exhibit. Lori Holleran (ph) grew up in D.C., where she saw a lot of punk bands at their peak in the '80s.

LORI HOLLERAN: I wanted to see all the memorabilia from back in the day when I went to shows in the 9:30 Club and saw Black Flag and Fugazi and Minor Threat and all that fun stuff. Gosh, he's been collecting stuff for years. He saves everything. He's virtually a hoarder, I think.

BARNEY: Rob Rufus (ph) came to see one piece.

ROB RUFUS: Am I punk enough to stand in line for hours to see a Haagen-Dazs T-shirt? I think I am.

BARNEY: Rollins worked at the ice cream shop before singing in Black Flag. He often wore the shirt onstage. The event is called "Cool Evidence." The 65-year-old Rollins wanted to do a punk museum in Nashville, but after he crunched the numbers, he decided on a series of traveling pop-ups around the world. In Nashville, he approached the owner of RADAR gallery, Lain York.

LAIN YORK: He said, I'm thinking something somewhere between a 14-year-old's bedroom and the Smithsonian. And I thought, yeah, we can do that.

BARNEY: The walls are chock-full of colorful posters, and they each come with a written description from Rollins himself. He's known for being obsessive. He's focused that energy into crossing the country to share this collection with his fans. He says that he put his life's savings into it. He even trained under a preservationist from the Smithsonian in order to get it right. York says this is Rollins' idea of the history of punk.

YORK: These are the people, to quote him, that brought him to the dance, the Cramps.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOO GOO MUCK")

THE CRAMPS: (Vocalizing).

YORK: The Damned.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NEAT NEAT NEAT")

THE DAMNED: (Singing) Neat, neat, neat.

YORK: Iggy.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SEARCH AND DESTROY")

THE STOOGES: (Singing) Honey, I'm the world's forgotten boy.

YORK: These are his mentors.

BARNEY: There's a hand-drawn poster for a 1979 show by the Cramps, a blown-up polaroid of Iggy Pop from 1968 with brown hair and a perm. And that Haagen-Dazs T-shirt in a frame. Visitor Stephen Jones (ph) reads the plaque that Rollins wrote.

STEPHEN JONES: When a stalker broke into my house years ago, he removed the shirt out of a frame similar to this one and stole it. I managed to get him into my car, and he hid it behind the passenger seat. I found it the next day. This is the second time it's been framed.

BARNEY: Trip Aldredge (ph), a music lawyer, was in awe of the collection.

TRIP ALDREDGE: I just - I love this kind of stuff. I'm a fool for memorabilia. All these posters, like, who - if he hadn't saved them, what would happen to them?

BARNEY: And in the middle of the gallery, the biggest crowd was around Rollins himself, who held court all night, explaining his ethos for doing this.

HENRY ROLLINS: Now that I'm old, my job is to find ways to release joy. And that's kind of the corner I fight out of. I owe history to get the stuff out in front of people.

BARNEY: And in 2028, he's hoping to take the exhibition on tour.

ROLLINS: Of all the things I've ever done, this is the stuff I'm most excited about.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RISE ABOVE")

BLACK FLAG: (Singing) Rise above, we're going to rise above.

BARNEY: For NPR News, I'm Justin Barney in Nashville.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RISE ABOVE")

BLACK FLAG: (Singing) Rise above, we're going to rise above. Try and stop what we do. Rise above, we're going to rise above. When they can't do it themselves. Rise above, we're going to rise above. We are tired of your abuse. Try to stop us, it's no use. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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