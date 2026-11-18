TERRY GROSS, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. When women were prohibited from singing in the Catholic Church in the 16th century, songs in the range of female voices were sung by males who were castrated before they reach puberty to prevent their voices from changing to a lower range. We're talking thousands and thousands of boys. It was voluntary on the part of the boys and/or their parents, but how much did they know about what the consequences could be? Medicine being what it was back then, it didn't always work out well. That practice finally fell out of favor around the end of the 18th century. In the 1950s, composers started writing for men in the range of female voices, and the men who sang those roles were known as countertenors. Or as my guest Anthony Roth Costanzo puts it, a countertenor is a guy who sings really high, in falsetto range.

Costanzo is a countertenor. He's sung with the Metropolitan Opera, including in the title role of the Philip Glass opera "Akhnaten," about the ancient Egyptian pharaoh. He's performed with opera companies around the U.S. and in Europe. He's also the general director and president of Opera Philadelphia, which has been credited with innovative ways of bringing younger audiences to the opera. He's also the artistic director of Carnegie Hall's SongStudio. Costanzo has a new memoir called "Countertenor." There's also a companion album of the same name on which he sings songs written for castrati and countertenors, as well as contemporary music, unusual covers of pop songs and a Hawaiian song.

Anthony Roth Costanzo, welcome back to FRESH AIR. I really enjoyed your book, and I'm delighted to have you back on the show.

ANTHONY ROTH COSTANZO: Wow. What a thrill, Terry. I never thought I'd hear you say the words welcome back. So thank you for having me.

GROSS: Just - I've been looking forward to it. So I want to start with a duet that you do by yourself. You sing both parts. And this is from "The Marriage Of Figaro" by Mozart. Before we hear it, I want you to talk about it. Tell us what we're going to hear, and tell us what the - what is being sung, because it's not going to be in English, so you should tell us what this is about.

COSTANZO: Well, you're going to hear two voices, a male voice and a female voice - or, I should say a male-sounding voice and a female-sounding voice, but they're both me. It's me singing in two registers, the chest voice, which is where I speak, and the falsetto high register I sing in, the countertenor. And we recorded this without - you know, you would imagine I did one low voice recording, and then I switched and I did the high voice. But no, we recorded it consecutively, so I'm jumping between registers, portraying two different characters from "The Marriage Of Figaro" - the count, who's this lecherous husband cheating on his wife, and he's saying to his maid, Susanna, will you meet me in the garden tonight? And she says, yes, yes, of course, whatever you want, with a wink to the audience that, you know, isn't it a drag that all men are like this?

GROSS: Oh, OK. So here's Anthony Roth Costanzo singing both parts in this piece by Mozart from "The Marriage Of Figaro." And we'll talk about it some more after we hear it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO")

COSTANZO: (As Count Almaviva, singing in Italian).

(As Susanna, singing in Italian).

(As Count Almaviva, singing in Italian).

(As Susanna, singing in Italian).

(As Count Almaviva, singing in Italian).

(As Susanna, singing in Italian).

GROSS: So that was Anthony Roth Costanzo in two parts from "The Marriage Of Figaro" by Mozart. And I have to tell you, Anthony, that when I heard this - and I listened cold. I was just, like, listening while taking a walk the first time I heard it. I didn't have, like, liner notes in front of me. And I kept thinking, like, OK, I know you're singing the high part, but who is that guy singing the low part? 'Cause he's got a great voice.

COSTANZO: (Laughter).

GROSS: And, you know, so I looked it up, and I realized, oh, my God, it's you. I couldn't imagine them being by the same person.

COSTANZO: Well, the countertenor is this high extension, but people sometimes say to me, what's your real voice? And I think about that statement, and I know what they mean. They mean, if you sounded like a man, what would you sing like? And when I was young, I first heard this duet, and I thought, oh, maybe I can sing both parts. Maybe I can have it all. I can sing with what they think is my real voice and also this countertenor I've been working on so hard. And that's where I found this hilarious sort of stunt of singing both roles. But actually, my real voice, even though I can fake the baritone, my real voice, what I feel like expresses my self most is this high countertenor sound.

GROSS: Do they feel different in your throat?

COSTANZO: They do. In fact, there are two different sets of muscles in your throat, and they're kind of involuntary. The only thing that controls the muscles in your throat, strangely, is your imagination. So, you know, if I sing with an operatic sound, I create extra space in the back of my throat. And you could do that right now, if you wanted, by smelling roses (inhaling). And you feel the soft palate, the soft skin at the back of your throat lift. Or you could take the beginning of a yawn (inhaling) into your mouth as you breathe in. And that opens up the space, which creates all this different resonance. So when I'm singing with the chest voice or the baritone sound, I feel it kind of in one way in my body, and the head voice resonates in a different area.

GROSS: The problem is going back and forth between those two ranges. A voice just always breaks. It never seems to work. Is it hard for you?

COSTANZO: It is really hard. And, you know, there's a little pop that happens, which is sometimes called a crack - right? - when you hand off the chest voice to the head voice. And anyone of any gender has a chest voice and a head voice. I say in the book that the chest voice is Ethel Merman and the head voice is Julia Child, you know, (impersonating Julia Child) who spoke like that...

(LAUGHTER)

COSTANZO: ...Up in the head voice. So as you hand off from one set of muscles to the other set of muscles, there's a little, ah (voice cracking). There's a little crack. And I'm trying to minimize that crack. Or sometimes in certain repertoires, I want to make a yodel. I want to make a sound like that. But in this - in "The Marriage Of Figaro," I had to keep those registers distinct and not sound like a boy going through puberty.

GROSS: You know, women have to do this all the time, especially, like, in classical singing. Like, you go from your head voice to your chest voice. And I think a lot of singers have to work really hard on that. Men, like, in opera, typically don't have to do that, right?

COSTANZO: That's right. Most men use primarily their chest voice, and women do make this transition. The thing is, in general, for women, their vocal cords are shorter. And if you think of the strings of the piano, the shorter cords are higher, right? So that's why, often, a woman's chest voice is higher and closer to the head voice. And so that hand-off from the two muscle groups is a little easier because it's not bridging such a large gap.

GROSS: OK. So you mentioned that crack in your voice when you go from the chest voice to the head voice or vice versa, and you compare that to a yodel. So I want to play a Hawaiian song that you sing on your new album. This is the companion album to your memoir, "Countertenor." Can you talk about the yodel in comparison with going from chest to head voice in classical singing?

COSTANZO: In this Hawaiian song, there's all different kinds of traditions of how they use their voice, and as they go from one register to the other, rather than smoothing over that crack, they want to exploit it as a kind of way of expressing something. It can be pain, it can be love. And so I found this song about someone telling their mom, I'm coming back. I'm just going to have a wonderful date, basically, and don't miss me too much while I'm gone. And there's something in the crack, in the yodel, that they use in the Hawaiian tradition that expresses a lot. And I don't get to do that so much in classical music, and I wanted to see if I could somehow achieve that myself.

GROSS: Can you demonstrate what you mean?

COSTANZO: So if I try and smooth over the crack in my voice, it sounds kind of classical and it would be like this.

(Vocalizing).

But if I want to exploit the crack and make it feel more emotional, then it would sound like this.

(Vocalizing).

And I love the emotion that's in that sound, and I don't often get to do it in the context of opera, so I wanted to try it here.

GROSS: Well, let's hear it. I like this a lot. So this is a Hawaiian song sung by my guest, Anthony Roth Costanzo. It's from the companion album to his new memoir, "Countertenor."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "E MAMA E")

COSTANZO: (Singing in Hawaiian).

GROSS: That was Anthony Roth Costanzo from his new album "Countertenor," which is the companion CD to his new book of the same name.

I'm really glad that you have such a wide repertoire and can show off such different parts of your voice but also different areas of music that you love.

COSTANZO: Thank you. And I think the countertenor sound, that falsetto sound, exists in so many cultures and so many contexts, and I talk about that in the book. And so you might see an album called "Countertenor" and think it's all baroque music or something, but I love this idea that, no, it hearkens back to Frankie Valli, or a disco hit, or a Hawaiian song. And, of course, you know, in the book I talk about how, from the time we're born, we hear Mickey Mouse and Elmo and Miss Piggy. I call them all countertenors 'cause they speak (laughter) and often sing in that high voice. And then, as teenagers, we might hear Michael Jackson and Prince and all kinds of singers who use that falsetto register. So I wanted to express the breadth of what this register does.

GROSS: We need to take a short break here, so let me reintroduce you. My guest is opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo. His new memoir and companion album are called "Countertenor." We'll be right back. This is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF GEORGE FENTON'S "THE NEW VAN")

GROSS: This is FRESH AIR. Let's get back to my interview with opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo. He's also the general director and president of Opera Philadelphia. His new memoir and companion recording are titled "Countertenor."

So let's talk about castrati. So men had to sing women's parts because of prohibitions against women singing in church. This was in the 16th century. What were the prohibitions and what was the rationale behind them?

COSTANZO: Well, even today, an Orthodox rabbi cannot listen to a woman sing because there was something they perceived in the time, and certainly in that tradition still today, as overly sexual about hearing the voice. And so there were boys singing the high parts. But as polyphony developed - you know, as it progressed from Gregorian chant to more harmony - there needed to be something to balance the low voices in church, and all of a sudden, lo and behold, castrated men appear in the logs of the Sistine Chapel Choir.

And castration was strictly forbidden by the church as an act, but they had no compunction about employing the castrati to sing this music. And that made the castrati sort of these featured and fascinating artists for the public, and that happened to coincide with the inception of opera as an art form. And, therefore, these composers started writing all these lead roles for castrated men. And they became the rock stars of their era - the highest-paid singers and these creatures of fascination, and gruesome fascination in a way. But also, it's fascinating to read the doctors' reports about castrati.

GROSS: You were...

COSTANZO: And...

GROSS: ...Able to read the doctors' reports?

COSTANZO: Yes. There's a few doctors' reports. You know, it - because it was forbidden by the church, all the castration had to happen behind closed doors, sometimes in the back of barbershops. And this is when the men listening will cross their legs uncomfortably. The testicles were crushed rather than cut because cutting them might have caused too much bleeding. And this was all forbidden, and so every mother would have to come up with an excuse. A popular one was, my son was bitten by a wild boar. And so it was all a kind of ruse.

GROSS: So the church did not approve of boys getting prepared to be castrati. But did they turn their heads when castrati sang in church?

COSTANZO: Well, actually, it's not that they didn't approve of that. They didn't allow castration. That was a law. But they very much approved of the castrati and were the foremost employer of the castrati for hundreds of years. And the - and up until the 20th century, castrati were singing in the Sistine Chapel Choir, and a lot of music in the church came through the throats of the castrati.

GROSS: You sent us a link to a recording by Alessandro Moreschi from 1904. And this is - I think this is, like, the only recording that we have of a castrato. So tell us a little bit about his place in music history.

COSTANZO: Alessandro Moreschi was the last of a dying breed and probably not the best castrato - definitely not. But he was about, I think, 40 at the time of this recording, more or less. And you hear - people were fascinated with this relic of a different time. And he did sing in the Sistine Chapel Choir. And his voice is fascinating in that it - you - I hear pain in it somehow, in the tone, in the sort of acrid sound that he has. And he also is navigating the registers, although they're different than mine. And you hear him sort of in his high - what you might call a belt, sort of a chest voice - and then slipping into this pained head voice. And you - it just makes you think. And maybe I'm projecting all of this. What did it feel like to live your whole life physically altered to just do this one thing - to make a sound?

GROSS: Well, let's hear it. And it's not going to sound like contemporary recordings 'cause it's from 1904, which is very, very early in recording history. So let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALESSANDRO MORESCHI: (Singing in non-English language).

GROSS: So that was Alessandro Moreschi, recorded in 1904. And, Anthony, is this, like, the only recording we have of a castrato?

COSTANZO: This is it. There's no other evidence on record that it existed. But, you know, what's fascinating is that in the manuscripts of composers from the 18th century, you do have a record that they existed and that when men were castrated, there were all kinds of side effects. So, you know, their bones remained more cartilaginous. They were softer and could expand more in the rib cage area. So sometimes you see composers writing these long, long, long lines for a castrato that are really difficult to contend with for a countertenor today trying to approximate that 'cause we don't have the same physical capacity.

GROSS: Have you asked yourself what your life would be like if you were living in the 16th century and chose to preserve your higher voice and became a castrato?

COSTANZO: I have thought about it because today, you know, the sacrifices I make for my voice feel, by comparison, minor. You know, I don't really drink alcohol, or I have to sleep a certain number of hours to sing well or drink a lot of water. But I sometimes feel like my whole life is geared toward sounding good when I walk onto the stage of the Metropolitan Opera. And if your whole life was even more inextricably linked, if you were chained to your art form, if you couldn't have a normal relationship with someone because you had been physically altered to do this, would you love it? Or would you develop a kind of animosity toward your art form or, you know, a kind of sadness that pervaded things?

And so I think about the psychology of that a lot. And of course, there's also the exaltation of being a star for those who made it there. Only 10% - a very small percentage of the boys who were castrated - actually made it to a superstar status. But was it wonderful for those people? I don't know.

GROSS: Well, we need to take another break here, so let me reintroduce you. My guest is opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo. His new memoir and companion album are titled "Countertenor." We'll be right back after a short break. I'm Terry Gross, and this is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF AUTOGENIC TRAINING SPA'S "PIANO SONATA NO. 16 IN C MAJOR, K. 545: II. ANDANTE")

GROSS: This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Let's get back to my interview with opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo. He's a countertenor. Countertenors are men who sing in the range of female voices - in other words, in falsetto. Costanzo's new memoir and its companion album are called "Countertenor." He's also the general director and president of Opera Philadelphia and artistic director of Carnegie Hall's SongStudio.

So you started singing onstage when you were 11. You started on Broadway in musicals. What's the difference for you between singing in a Broadway versus an opera voice? Is there a difference?

COSTANZO: I feel like an opera sound is - and an opera voice - the experience of it is more cathartic. It feels primal. You know, on Broadway, they use microphones. And a lot of people don't know that at a place like the Metropolitan Opera - that's 4,000 seats almost - we don't use any microphones. So you have to use your whole body and the way you breathe and all of the mechanisms there, like an Olympic athlete almost. You have to take the body to its very limit in order to make sound with these two tiny little flaps of skin in your throat called the vocal cords. And you have to do it in such an extreme way that it actually feels cathartic. It feels like a cultivated scream or something like that.

And, you know, you think about a baby coming out of the womb, you know, sort of screaming in this high sound. And that is somehow what opera is. And when it happens, it feels like that in a joyful way.

GROSS: Can you sing a few bars of a favorite Broadway song in your Broadway voice?

COSTANZO: Well, as a boy soprano, I sang differently. But I - if I sang it in a countertenor - I mean, I used to audition with "I Got Rhythm" by Gershwin. And now, as a grown male, I might sing something like...

(Singing) I got rhythm.

And as a countertenor grown male, I would sing...

(Singing) I got rhythm.

But if I...

GROSS: OK.

COSTANZO: ...Were to sing as a real, you know, uptight opera singer, I would go...

(Singing) I got rhythm.

And no one wants to hear a repertoire sung like that.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSS: Well, that's really true.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSS: I have to say I've heard more than one opera singer do a not very good job with the American popular songbook - with, like, Gershwin and Berlin.

COSTANZO: It's a - it's an epidemic, I would say.

GROSS: (Laughter).

COSTANZO: And, you know...

(LAUGHTER)

COSTANZO: As someone who began on Broadway, I don't have any compunction about making my voice as ugly or as bright or whatever, you know, classical snobs might consider it, in order to express the truth of the repertoire. And then, of course, I try and do the opposite if I'm singing a classical piece that is all about beauty and cultivation.

GROSS: What was it like for you when your voice changed? Were you worried that you wouldn't be able to sing the repertoire that you wanted to?

COSTANZO: Yeah. I mean, as a kid, I had had this success singing high. And I was scared, I think as many boy sopranos who have success are, about losing that because it was a part of my identity. So when I was 13 and I got asked to be in this opera, and these opera singers said, you know, you've got hair on your arm. Maybe you've gone through puberty. Maybe you're a countertenor. And I said, what's a countertenor? And I learned that basically I could just keep singing high - I thought, well, this is great.

And I was lucky in that because I think I was using that high register so much, I never had one day where I woke up and all of a sudden, I was cracking, and I couldn't sing high anymore. I kept working on it every day and warming up my voice and keeping that part of my voice flexible. And so I was able to keep going. And of course, there were little holes along the way. Like, how do I sing that note? Should I - I can't quite sing it in my speaking voice anymore, and I don't quite know how to make my head voice go that low. So I had to fill the gaps and smooth out the entire range.

GROSS: I want to quote something that you write in the book. You write...

(Reading) As distant as the castrati seem, the broader issues they raise feel preternaturally relevant - gender, sexuality, misogyny, religious hypocrisy, ethical consent.

Talk about that a little bit more - about the questions that castrati raise, you know, that seem very relevant today.

COSTANZO: Well, we don't know exactly what these children wanted or what their parents wanted. You know, maybe the parents wanted to make a lot of money because a castrato could be famous. And maybe the kid really wanted to keep singing the way that I wanted to keep singing in a particular way.

And so, you know, these questions about gender and when children can make a choice about their gender today, and does the church have a say in that, or what do they forbid? And how does that impact, then, politics? They seem, you know, very relevant. And just understanding what people experience in terms of their gender and having a voice myself where I sound different from the way I look, and the sound is something people associate with a certain gender - you just start to realize how much gender and pitch in today's world are linked and that the voice is the vehicle for that.

And I talk about gay voice - this idea that if you speak a certain way, you sound gay. And what are the tells of that? What are the telltale signs? You know, pitch is one of the most important, right? If I sound a little bit higher than a normal male, people might assume that I'm gay. So, you know, if you're a countertenor, you're stratospheric. So - and I say in the book, you know - does that mean that all countertenors are gay? Certainly not. Only the best ones.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSS: Which, of course...

COSTANZO: No.

GROSS: ...Includes you.

COSTANZO: I'm just kidding.

(LAUGHTER)

COSTANZO: I'm just kidding. Yes. It does include me, though.

GROSS: So you mention in your book that a lot of countertenors who are straight make a point of mentioning, like, their wives or their children, although now so many gay people have children. But anyways. You don't have to do that. I - you were always...

COSTANZO: (Laughter).

GROSS: You were always out. I mean, you never tried to hide it. I mean, it was just, like...

COSTANZO: Yeah. I had two incredible parents. I have two incredible parents, and both are psychologists. So when I first said to my mom, you know, I might be attracted to men - does that mean I'm gay? I remember her saying, It might, and you'll discover that as soon as you know. And so I never was worried about sounding gay or acting gay or singing high. And I was very, very lucky in that way. And I think that's part of the reason that I'm a countertenor. And maybe there are other countertenors who are baritones, but they would have been a countertenor if they had felt free to be that way.

GROSS: Well, there are so many, like, gay fans of opera and also so many gay opera singers that, I mean, you were in a relatively safe space. Is that fair to say?

COSTANZO: Yeah. And of course, being in musical theater and in the Merchant Ivory world...

GROSS: Oh.

COSTANZO: ...And the places...

GROSS: Same.

COSTANZO: ...I found myself.

GROSS: Yeah.

COSTANZO: Yeah.

GROSS: Yeah.

COSTANZO: Absolutely.

GROSS: If you want to hear the young Anthony Roth Costanzo, he's in the Merchant Ivory film "A Soldier's Daughter Never Cries." And he - there's a scene in which he sings to a class in the classroom, and he sounds beautiful in it. And he's much younger. How old were you in this?

COSTANZO: I was 15.

GROSS: Yeah. So what point in your vocal range were you at this point? Had your voice already kind of changed but you were preserving the high notes?

COSTANZO: Exactly. I was just transitioning into countertenor, and I think that that was me, as a young countertenor. And I already had a lower speaking voice, so you hear the early progression there.

GROSS: Why don't we hear a little bit of that?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

COSTANZO: (Singing in non-English language).

GROSS: My guest is Anthony Roth Costanzo, and his new memoir and companion album are called "Countertenor." We'll be right back. This is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF HANNS EISLER SONG, "DIE ALTEN WEISEN")

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Vocalizing).

GROSS: This is FRESH AIR. Let's get back to my interview with Anthony Roth Costanzo. His new memoir and the companion album are called "Countertenor." He's sung with operas around Europe and the U.S., including the Metropolitan Opera. He's also the general director and president of Opera Philadelphia.

Your singing teacher noticed at some point that you were turning your head to the left when you sang, and she suggested you get your thyroid checked, and it turned out you had thyroid cancer and you needed surgery. And the thyroid is right near the vocal cords and you were terrified you wouldn't be able to sing after that, but the doctor basically told you, well, you can preserve your voice and take the risk that you might die. So after thinking about that for a while, you decided, get the surgery. And then you needed a second surgery. But your voice - you rested it, as you were told to, and then your voice stayed intact, but you had to kind of rebuild it, and you - it sounds like you started from the ground up. Can you talk about what was different when you rebuilt your voice from scratch?

COSTANZO: Well, I'd had my thyroid removed, which is like taking gum out of hair. You know, it's very difficult to cut off the vocal nerves, and so if you nick anything, it could change the way you sound. And I had to really think about, you know, my role in this art form and also how to rehabilitate my voice in the best way. And Joan, my steady teacher, she said to me, Anthony, don't sing. Come to my studio every day, 9:45 a.m. And we would do two minutes a day of just very gentle exercises to sort of reconnect to what the voice was.

And it was the next year that I went on to win the big Metropolitan Opera competition. And I remember celebrating with Joan, my voice teacher, and we were so excited and we hugged each other so tight. And then, you know, I went home and I started to worry, what if the critics give me a bad review and it'll ruin this moment for me? - where I felt so joyous and all of that. And I called up Joan, and I said, do you think I'm going to get a good review? And Joan, in her way, said, Anthony, you must remember that critics are like virgins telling whores how to make love.

GROSS: (Laughter) My husband was a critic, so...

(LAUGHTER)

COSTANZO: Well, he was virginal, then...

GROSS: ...I'm taking offence on his part (laughter).

COSTANZO: ...In his virtue.

(LAUGHTER)

COSTANZO: No, no. I think she was just saying that, you know, we devote our lives to the making of this thing and there's a purity to the criticism of it that we don't have. You know, we're too inside of it.

GROSS: So when you were 13, maybe - how old were you when you did the national tour of William Finn's musical "Falsettos"?

COSTANZO: I was actually 11 when I did that.

GROSS: So this is a sung-through musical that's set during the AIDS epidemic, and I think it premiered in '92. Do I have that right?

COSTANZO: I think so.

GROSS: Yeah. So your character has been visiting his father's partner, Whizzer, in the hospital, where he's dying of AIDS. So your character decides to have his bar mitzvah in the hospital so that Whizzer can be there, and you performed the bar mitzvah scene so many times, you and your parents decided you didn't need to have a bar mitzvah.

COSTANZO: You know, I remember my mother saying, well, you know, you were named in Temple and you've done the bar mitzvah on stage so many times, I think that's good enough. And I was so intent on having a career performing that I don't know if I wanted to stop to have a bar mitzvah. So we made that decision together as a family.

GROSS: Any regrets?

COSTANZO: Well, I think it's such an amazing ritual to be a part of, but I also can't imagine a better way to be bar mitzvahed than in this show that was actually called "Falsettos," which is how I would spend my - the rest of my life, singing and talking about falsettos. So it was - it felt like fate, somehow. And I had only one acting teacher, and he actually got AIDS and was dying of AIDS, but he was so happy that I was doing this, my first professional gig, "Falsettos." And I remember going into his hospital room with a mask on and him saying, no, no, take off the mask and I want you to sing me a little bit of the role of Jason from "Falsettos." I want to hear you do it, which I did for him. So it felt like art and life were all coming together.

GROSS: Can you sing a little bit of it for us?

COSTANZO: (Laughter). You know, I haven't thought about that musical in a long time, but I remember the one song that Jason sang, which I can't do in the same range, but I'll do it in my more spoken register now, but he sang...

(Singing) my father's a homo. My mother's not thrilled at all.

Because his father had decided he was gay in the musical. And I remember on the Broadway National Tour, we would travel to places like Texas and sing that. And - you know, and as soon as I would sing a line like that, I would see people in the audience stand up and leave. So I remember taking that in and not feeling any pressure on myself one way or the other. I didn't think - I don't think I knew that I was gay at that point, but I certainly understood the friction there.

GROSS: What was it like for you to start performing during the AIDS crisis? And the show that you're in is about AIDS and someone who is dear to your character is dying of AIDS. It's a sad way to start your career.

COSTANZO: It was very sad, and I think it instilled in me the power that art has to not only communicate emotion but to help us grapple with these things in life that are too big for, you know, anything but art. And, you know, I work so hard at art every day, all day, you know, as a performer and as someone leading a company and doing all kinds of things. And sometimes, I think, you know, what are you doing with your life? I don't have a husband, which I would like to have because - mostly because I work so much. And I think to myself, is it worth it? And - you know, and what am I doing?

And as I was biking to this interview today, I started to think about that, you know, and I started to think, why am I doing this? And I realized it's because I have this belief, and I think it was instilled in me at 11, you know, when I was performing falsettos that, you know, we need art in our lives. As embattled as the institutions and the purveyors of art can be in this time, we need it in order to feel some connection to what's important, some perspective on what's happening, whether it's a birth or a death, whether it's a great love or a great loss. And I feel the need to do whatever I can to bring it to people.

GROSS: My guest is opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo. His new memoir and companion album are called "Countertenor." We'll be right back. This is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GROSS: This is FRESH AIR. Let's get back to my interview with opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo. He's also the general director and president of Opera Philadelphia. His new memoir and companion recording are titled "Countertenor."

I want to get to a very important cultural moment in your life, and that's when you were the purple M&M.

COSTANZO: (Laughter).

GROSS: So this was a new ad campaign with new, like, M&M spokescandies (ph). And you were the spokescandy for Purple - the new purple M&M. And it became this, like, culture war thing. Can you explain what that was about?

COSTANZO: Well, I got this call, you know, to ask if I would sing in the commercial to launch Purple, the new M&M. And she was all about self-acceptance. You know, just kind of be who you are. And I was like, absolutely. That sounds great. And I was to give voice to this character whose name was Plant Man. And he was this man in a plant. And nobody had any idea what that meant. And I thought, why are they calling me? You know? And I saw that Plant Man had this little catchphrase in the commercial - no prob, Girl. And I realized that - I imagine the producers thought, oh, let's get an opera singer - and a gay one - who would say something like no prob, Girl, and they Googled gay opera singer and there I was, and they called me and said, will you do it?

So when I got to the studio to record the little jingle for this commercial, they had me singing in what was kind of a tenor range, and I said, well, don't you want me to sing up in the countertenor range? And they said, what's that? And so I sang a note for them, and they said, wow. You're like the Mariah Carey of opera. And I thought that was so funny. And subsequently, I donned a potted plant suit to film the commercial and sang along to that soundtrack. And then Purple launched, and I believe it was Tucker Carlson who - the commentator on Fox News at the time who said, you know, this was about, you know, being woke and all of these things that we shouldn't be doing in a major company like Mars, the candy company - shouldn't be, you know, putting that kind of stuff out. I don't even know what it was all about to be truthful, but it sunk Purple, the purple M&M, and, in fact, it was a prob, Girl.

GROSS: (Laughter) What was it like for you to momentarily be a Tucker Carlson talking point?

COSTANZO: (Laughter) I think that's the height of my career, for sure. You know, if I can enter the zeitgeist with an operatic voice, then I've really reached new heights. You know, opera can feel so distant from what culture is doing sometimes, and my whole mission in life is to bring it closer to everybody. And Tucker Carlson helped me out with that.

GROSS: I'm sure he's thrilled (laughter).

COSTANZO: (Laughter) I'd like to hear his countertenor if he's willing.

GROSS: (Laughter) So in addition to being an opera singer, you are the general director and president of the company Opera Philadelphia. And that company here in Philly, where I live, is known for really opening the door to younger people who don't know opera but are curious enough to try it out if you make it accessible in an interesting way. And in order to do that, like, you've produced operas in unusual spaces, you've advertised in unusual places, you've lowered the tickets, you could get tickets for as low as $11. Is that still true?

COSTANZO: Yeah. Now every ticket for every show for the entire season is $11 or pick your price.

GROSS: And - this is innovative - you've advertised on Grindr. And that's, like, the gay dating app. Explain why.

COSTANZO: Yeah, well, you know, when I took over Opera Philadelphia, I was so excited 'cause it was a really innovative company already making great art. But it was in a difficult moment. There was a huge cash crisis. There was debt, and we were getting ready to open a really big opera. So basically, I had 12 weeks to raise $4 million or we were going to go bankrupt. And on top of all of that, we'd only sold about 30% of the tickets for the season that was about to start, and I thought, gosh, you know, we have to change something. And I began to think about what the barriers are for Opera. And I think the biggest barrier is perception. You know, people think that it is elite and in the way the institutions purvey it, sometimes it is. And so I thought, how can we change that perception and also make it fun and make it accessible to people?

And we made every ticket for every seat $11. And within three weeks, our entire season was sold out. We were, I think, the only opera company in America with a sold-out season before it even started. And what we saw is this incredible, you know, information about our demographics - 69% first-time ticket buyers, 67% people under 45. And, you know, it was astonishing to stand in the lobby of that opera house and just see people flood in from all over the country from every ZIP code in Philadelphia and people who had never been to the opera. So I started to think about how we could change the perception and get more people there. And so, first, I took ads out on trash cans. In Philadelphia, there are these big belly trash cans, and most of them have ads up that are like, you know, 1-800-INJURY for a lawyer or something.

GROSS: (Laughter) Yes.

COSTANZO: And they'll stay up for a year, you know, and get all graffiti and everything. And I thought, well - you know, an orchestra member said, why don't you get one of those? You'll get a lot of bang for your buck. And she was right. I went and I found that for $5,000, I could buy all these trash cans and put my ads on them, and I'd buy a month of ads, and they would stay up for a year. So it started, you know, from a place of economy. And then I also realized that, what better place than a trash can to encounter the idea of opera, right? It makes it totally non-elitist. And from there, we're experimenting with all kinds of things, including the gay dating app Grindr not only to sell the tickets, but it's also about changing people's perception. What makes opera feel like it could be a fun night out? I mean, opera's about all kinds of crazy, wild things. But it's not this serious, buttoned-up art form. And so I want to make people feel that. And I hope that it changed people's perception. And on the economics front, I found out that you can reach 500,000 people on Grindr for about an $1,000 ad buy, so it's a really good place to reach a lot of people.

GROSS: Well, Anthony, it's been great to talk with you again. I'm so glad we did this.

COSTANZO: Terry, what a great pleasure and honor to talk to you again. Thank you for having me.

GROSS: Anthony Roth Costanzo's new memoir and companion album are called "Countertenor." He's the general director and president of Opera Philadelphia and artistic director of Carnegie Hall's Song Studio.

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GROSS: Tomorrow on FRESH AIR, among the most stunning midterm upsets, Mississippi elected its first Black U.S. senator since reconstruction. So how did Scott Colom win a race few thought possible, and what does his victory tell us about changing politics in the South? We'll hear from Princeton scholar Eddie Glaude Jr. and writer Kiese Laymon. They're both Mississippi natives. Join us.

FRESH AIR's executive producer is Sam Briger. Our technical director and engineer is Audrey Bentham. Our interviews and reviews are produced and edited by Phyllis Myers, Ann Marie Baldonado, Lauren Krenzel, Therese Madden, Monique Nazareth, Thea Chaloner, Susan Nyakundi, Anna Bauman and Nico Gonzalez-Wisler. Our digital media producer is Molly Seavy-Nesper. Roberta Shorrock directs the show. Our co-host is Tonya Mosley. I'm Terry Gross.

(SOUNDBITE OF URI CAINE'S "PIANO SONATA NO. 16 IN C MAJOR") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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