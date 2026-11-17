JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Sometimes comedy hits a little too close to home. One sketch from this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" hosted by John Mulaney is going viral. Here's the setup - a fake ad for this amazing new service to help men care for their aging parents.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

JOHN MULANEY: (As character) That's when I heard about Sister.

(LAUGHTER)

MULANEY: Sister is a live-in 24/7 elder care provider that is completely free and also your sister. Now I don't have to worry about Dad getting the care and attention he needs because my sister will do it.

SUMMERS: And this sketch resonated with a lot of viewers. Liz Plank wrote an essay about it for her Substack. It's called "The Sister Sketch Is A Documentary." Plank is a writer and host of the podcast "Boy Problems," and she joins me now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

LIZ PLANK: Thanks for having me.

SUMMERS: I mean, Liz, I just have to say my group texts have been blowing up. One friend even called me about this sketch and was like, if you did not watch this, you need to go look right now. Here's a link. What was your first reaction when you saw this sketch?

PLANK: I had the same experience. I mean, it was exploding in every group chat that I have with women, sharing just a lot of laughter, but also a lot of grief. I think a lot of women...

SUMMERS: Yeah.

PLANK: ...Were both triggered and felt also empowered to send it to their group chat, to their family group chat. I mean, that's what I ended up doing for a lot of my friends who I know have been struggling with brothers, with boyfriends - right? - men in their lives who aren't doing their fair share. And so it was kind of an - it's been kind of an exciting time, to be honest (laughter).

SUMMERS: I have to say when I watched it, it was kind of this weird cocktail. It was like a mix of I thought it was funny, but I was also frustrated. It tapped into some resentment that I wasn't expecting to feel. Is there something specific about the sketch that you think made it resonate so much?

PLANK: I think that what gave you that - what you're describing is this feeling of, yeah, both feeling seen but also frustrated. You know, I think as a feminist and just, you know, I know women in general, we've been - a lot of us have been trying to have these conversations with the men in our lives. You know, we've tried to explain it, send them articles, send them studies, talk about the second-day shift, talk about...

SUMMERS: Yeah.

PLANK: ...You know, the emotional toll that it can take. And we've tried a million ways to have these conversations, and it hasn't always been well received. And so I think one of the things that you're touching on, that sort of frustration, was this almost, like, feeling of, like, OK, so men know that this is happening.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

ANDREW DISMUKES: (As character) I love my mom more than anything. That doesn't mean I want to help her in the bathroom. Sister doesn't either, but she will.

PLANK: Men know that we're taking on all this work, and they're still not doing something about it.

SUMMERS: I mean, at its core, the premise of the sketch is really simple. Like, why pay for expensive elder care when you can just text your sister? And I do want to note here that, according to a recent report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, 3 in 5 family caregivers, they're women, and that is unpaid labor.

PLANK: Yeah, it's not only that it's not paid, but it prevents women from accumulating wealth, from, you know, getting promotions at work because they are taking on this unpaid work. And, you know, one of the things I thought about and that I commented on the SNL video was - now do the wife version.

SUMMERS: You know, Liz, I have to say, I'm an only child. I'm not a sister per se, but I do know what it's like to have the experience of being a person helping to search for high-quality care for an elderly adult. And frankly, it's really hard. It is frustrating. It is endless, and it is something that can have profound impacts on your relationships and, over time, build resentments, not just for the parent or the elderly person who needs that care but also for the other people around you who are in relationship with that person, who are supposed to be involved. Can you talk a little bit more about that aspect and what the sketch sort of exposed?

PLANK: Yeah, I - that women are taking on all of this responsibility, and they're very frustrated. And to your point, they have a lot of resentment, and that affects our relationships. You know, our relationships are only as good as the person who's the most miserable in that relationship, right?

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

BEN MARSHALL: (As Sister's Husband) I just don't see why we have to upend our lives.

JANE WICKLINE: (As Sister, yelling) Because he's my dad - that's why.

MARSHALL: (As Sister's Husband) OK.

PLANK: If the brother is doing well and has no problem, but the sister feels all of this frustration, it's going to affect our relationships. You know, the patriarchy impacts our relationships.

SUMMERS: We've talked a lot about how this struck a nerve with so many women in both of our lives, but I wonder - what are you hearing from the men in your life about this sketch?

PLANK: Not a lot to be frank.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

KENAN THOMPSON: (As character) I used to get overwhelmed by my dad's medications, not Sister. She doesn't get confused by that stuff at all. Or if she does, she hasn't brought it up to me because I haven't asked.

PLANK: I hope that men are receiving this and seeing themselves in this sketch. But like a lot of criticisms that can come from women, a lot of men think that it's not about them. But I - yeah, I'm not seeing enough men talk about it. I mean, that - I'll just tell the truth. On that, you know, I'm hoping to see more men lead these conversations, but, you know, we're two women talking about it now. And I would love to see more men do it.

SUMMERS: Before I let you go, Liz, I do have to ask you about the ending of this sketch because it has stuck with me. There's a disclaimer at the end of this kind of fake ad, and it says that the offer on Sister is void if she has a good therapist. I wonder how you reacted to that.

PLANK: I didn't like that. I'll be honest. I think that that's another way to blame women for a problem that they did not cause. And that's sort of why we're here, right? And the idea that - obviously, I would love - I mean, again, if we maybe had had a different president or a sister as president, we would a lot more access when it comes to mental health services, which everyone should have access to but unfortunately is not accessible in 2026. And so that suggests that, yeah, sisters of a certain class are able to avoid this patriarchal, you know, sort of programming when it's just not true. You know, I - what I would have - if I could have written the sketch, I would have actually said, this doesn't apply to sisters whose brothers go to therapy or have a therapist. I think it is men who need to figure out this problem. It's not women.

SUMMERS: Writer Liz Plank - you can read her newsletter, Airplane Mode on Substack. Liz, thanks so much.

PLANK: Thank you so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF ZIPS SONG, "HEARTLESS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.