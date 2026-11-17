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Now a story about two longtime friends who found themselves in an unusual situation - meeting for the first time again. NPR's Vincent Acovino reports.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LUKE JAMISON: What's up, y'all? Welcome back.

VINCENT ACOVINO, BYLINE: The story starts on YouTube with what's called a reaction video. It features Luke Jamison and Bennett Evans, two college students in Austin, Texas, who've been friends for years. As the video starts, they face the camera ready to react as they listen to an album by rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAMISON: We're listening to "Eternal Atake." I've already heard this, and so has he, but...

BENNETT EVANS: I had a traumatic brain injury, and I forgot all my memory prior to...

ACOVINO: Evans had an accident earlier this year while riding an electric scooter. He suffered serious head trauma.

EVANS: I was in, like, a 10-day coma.

ACOVINO: There was a surgery, then complications, followed by a second surgery. And when he woke up, doctors realized something was wrong.

EVANS: They started doing all these neurological tests on me, like, do you know what city you're in? Do you know who the president is? Like, do you know when you were born? Just stuff like that. And I just didn't know the answer to any of it.

ACOVINO: It's a condition called retrograde amnesia.

EVANS: I had to remeet my parents, pretty much anyone I know nowadays, my brother. I had to relearn about my family.

ACOVINO: He also didn't remember his favorite movies, his favorite music or his friendship with Jamison.

JAMISON: Literally, day one of high school started, we were inseparable. We were, like, a little duo.

ACOVINO: Jamison, of course, remembered everything. So they set out to reconnect. And they found a natural starting point with music.

JAMISON: We talked about listening to music together and, you know, me showing him his favorites, and we kind of thought, why not do it on YouTube, where we can post the video so we can look back on it. And so then we decided to start recording videos together. Twice a week now, he comes over, and we listen to music and post the video on YouTube a couple days later, and it's been a blast.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EVANS: It's only halfway done? No way.

JAMISON: We're not halfway done.

EVANS: No. (Inaudible).

JAMISON: Just wait, though.

(SOUNDBITE OF TRAVIS SCOTT SONG, "SICKO MODE")

EVANS: What (laughter)? He switches in the middle every time.

ACOVINO: They've worked their way through albums from Travis Scott, Daft Punk, Kendrick Lamar and more. Here's a bit from one video called "My Buddy Lost His Memory, So I Showed Him Playboi Carti For The First Time."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAMISON: I would go to his house every day or every other day in high school, and we would listen to this song and go crazy. And it's beautiful. Whether or not he likes it, I don't care. He's getting to hear it for the first time again. You know what I mean? Like, so are you ready?

EVANS: Yeah.

JAMISON: OK. Let's get into it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FLEX")

PLAYBOI CARTI: (Singing) Sad, ooh, sad, ooh, mad, ooh.

ACOVINO: Halfway through the song, the beat changes, and the two of them start to get emotional.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAMISON: I'm crying, too.

EVANS: (Laughter).

JAMISON: I cried, too, bro. What did you think?

EVANS: It was beautiful.

JAMISON: Yeah, I know, bro.

ACOVINO: Here's Evans on why that moment meant so much to him.

EVANS: That was my first time crying. I was sad that the memory loss was a factor here, but I was more so happy that I was able to share this moment with my friend.

ACOVINO: Bennett Evans is still enrolled in college. He's taking things slowly, a few classes here and there, slowly trying new things. But these regular YouTube sessions listening to music with his best friend have been a special highlight. More than 4.5 million people have viewed the video so far.

EVANS: Like, truthfully, doing this with Luke is a form of therapy, I mean, learning new words, new phrases, new, like, concepts.

ACOVINO: And a friendship rekindled for all of YouTube to see.

Vincent Acovino, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MIGOS SONG, "STRAIGHTENIN") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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