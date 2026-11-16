SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

A beloved weekend morning ritual for many people is the bagel. Sometimes just toasted with butter or cream cheese hits the spot. Sometimes you want a full-blown bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich. If you are a bagel lover, you might have wished you could have attended this weekend's seventh annual BagelFest in New York. Thousands of people were there, including reporter Jeff Lunden. Here's his story.

JEFF LUNDEN: As a New Yorker, I appreciate a good doughy bagel. Sam Silverman, the founder of BagelFest, does too. He grew up in Massachusetts, eating bagels from Dunkin' Donuts, and loved them. But when he moved to New York...

SAM SILVERMAN: And I had my very first bagel, real bagel from Ess-a-Bagel, it changed my life.

LUNDEN: So much so that seven years ago, he started BagelFest, and every year they crown the best in show. He says there are four criteria - flavor, texture, appearance and aroma.

SILVERMAN: It needs to be crunchy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside.

LUNDEN: That's not all.

SILVERMAN: From the taste perspective, we want multi notes. We want a sufficient level of salt. And then it needs to look beautiful - golden crust, nice plump shape.

LUNDEN: This year, there were 52 vendors, and every one of the attendees got a booklet to make notes on all the bagels so they could vote for their favorites. And the first vendor I saw was Steven Orr from Belfast. Northern Ireland.

STEVEN ORR: So we're the first, and still the only, hand-rolled bagel shop in Northern Ireland, and the first in Ireland. We try to bring a bit of a taste of home over here, so a Irish-New York fusion. So we've got Guinness bagels.

LUNDEN: And can I just say, wow. I took a Guinness bagel home with me. And yes, there were other international vendors and folks from all over the U S. New York, of course, was represented.

ERICA LEVY: Whenever someone asks me what BagelFest is, I describe it as the Comic Con of bagels.

LUNDEN: Erica Levy is part of the family that owns Ess-a-Bagel. They're celebrating their 50th anniversary, and they won BagelFest's lifetime achievement award a couple of years ago.

LEVY: We really want to celebrate this year...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yeah.

LEVY: ...With a win or two. Would be nice.

LUNDEN: Ess-a-Bagel, which translates from Yiddish to eat a bagel, offers classic tastes. But walking around the hall, there were some pretty out-there toppings. Alex Baka from Bagizza described some Korean-inspired flavors.

ALEX BAKA: This is the gochujang cream cheese with a plain bagel with pastrami. We smoked it last night. And then we have the pickled radish on the top.

LUNDEN: Victoria Todorov of Sisi Bagels came from Madrid.

VICTORIA TODOROV: We have the buffalo chicken, which is a vegan version, the cheesecake bagel, strawberry, crunchy and creamy. And the pizza slice, New York slice, bagel with a spicy onion on it.

LUNDEN: Jackson Harris and Abigail Ellis from Brooklyn were sitting with trays filled with bagel bites and toppings, taking notes.

JACKSON HARRIS: It seems like a lot of places focus a little bit more on the toppings than the actual bagel, and I find myself giving better scores to the places where the actual bagel is better.

LUNDEN: At the end of the day, several awards were handed out. Among them, schmear of the year, most creative and, of course...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: The 2026 New York BagelFest best bagel award goes to Ess-a-Bagel.

(CHEERING)

LUNDEN: Which for Erica Levy and her family was the schmear on top of the bagel for their 50th anniversary. For NPR News, I'm Jeff Lunden in New York.

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