Dolly Parton, one of country music's most singular performers, has died at age 80

Updated August 25, 2026 at 7:10 PM PDT

Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80.

The artist's death was confirmed in a statement from her representatives, as well as in a video posted to social media from her nephew Bryan Seaver.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," reads the statement, which notes that Parton "died peacefully" in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25, 2026. In a later statement, Parton's publicist Marcel Pariseau said that the cause of death was "a brief battle with cancer," according to the Associated Press.

Her singular performing career spanned seven decades and only grew in prominence over all of that time. She came to fame as a star in country music and went on to become one of its most recognizable and universally adored ambassadors to broader popular culture.

In her songs, stage banter and interviews, Parton always presented herself as a humble, yet audacious mountain dreamer made good. She built her identity on proudly claiming the Appalachian poverty and ingenuity she came from.

"I remember the time we didn't have electricity in the early days," she told NPR's Morning Edition in 2002. "And I was thinking how far I've come from no electricity to now living in this high-tech world, selling my records, as they are."

Long after Parton's success, she continually returned to her stories of what it was like growing up as one of 12 kids in a rural hamlet nestled in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee.

"We made it," she told NPR. "We barely made it, but we did make it. We had a lot of stuff that money can't buy anyhow, as I often talk about — things like love and kindness and understanding. And we had music. My mother's people are very musical, so that really got us through a lot of hard times. And the fact that on both sides of my family, the Partons and the Owens family, had a great sense of humor."

Parton began writing ballads and ditties and singing on local radio when she was just a kid, and she couldn't wait to get to Nashville as soon as she graduated from high school in 1964. In those days, it was hard enough for women to make headway as singers in country music and even rarer for them to also establish themselves as songwriters.

Parton realized that accentuating her physical silhouette got a reaction but insisted upon her songwriting as her greatest asset. "That's what I take more seriously than anything else I do in the business," she told Morning Edition in 1989. "It was my songwriting that got me out of the Smoky Mountains and that I feel has taken me into all the places. The fact that I had this outrageous look, that helped. And the fact that I've had a good, outgoing personality and a good, healthy attitude has helped too. But to me, the guts and the root of the whole thing is the writing."

She was the sole author of her first No. 1 hit, 1970's "Joshua," a rollicking, down-home, talking blues number about an intrepid young mountain woman detecting warm humanity in a supposedly gruff and menacing recluse. Several of the self-penned and enduring hits she racked up in the next years, including "Coat of Many Colors," "My Tennessee Mountain Home" and "Jolene," established not only her gift for eloquently embroidering her music with rustic textures but also introduced pillars of her artistic worldview: wholeheartedly celebrating the beauty she found in what others might deem tawdry and giving voice to unfettered dreams and desires in humble, homespun language.

Parton wasn't naive about operating in a male-dominated field. "I knew the ones that were trying to hit on me," she emphasized. "I also was smart enough to maneuver and make that work for me."

When veteran hitmaker Porter Wagoner asked Parton to join his TV show, she slipped into the role that was most readily available to women in Nashville: duet partner to a male star. But her wit and magnetism helped her transcend the limitations of being his girl singer and eventually move on to focusing on her solo career in 1974. She famously softened the blow of her departure from their partnership with her fond farewell ballad "I Will Always Love You," whose status as an American standard was further cemented by Whitney Houston's interpretation, from the soundtrack to the 1992 film The Bodyguard.

Parton built a truly varied country repertoire. She had a love for, and a shrewd way with, sentimental ballads, tunes dispensing folk wisdom and southern gothic tragedies that sounded positively ancient. And she made deft use of her range as she delivered those model melodies, cradling crystalline lone notes, applying her feathery vibrato, punctuating with a mournful lilt or, when playfulness was called for, a mischievous squeal. But she was also extremely open to working with slick, pop sounds, scoring a buoyant, format-straddling hit in 1977 with "Here You Come Again," a tune by Brill Building luminaries Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. By the next year, Parton was venturing into disco-style production with as much verve as any other country star of the era.

For Amythyst Kiah, an alternative rock Appalachian singer-songwriter of a much younger generation, Parton was an inspiration, especially the way that Parton's potent vocal sound — that high and honeyed lilt — anchored her exploration of wide-ranging styles. "Her mountain twang and her sound — that is what makes a Dolly song a Dolly song, really," Kiah observed.

Parton earned dozens of top 10 country hits, and her professional ambitions grew along with her career. She insisted that she wasn't leaving her country-ness behind but bringing it with her as she crossed over into pop stardom and moviemaking in the late 1970s and early '80s. She gave memorable performances in 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias, alongside celebrated actors like Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Julia Roberts and Sally Field, and famously contributed the "9 to 5" theme song, one of two hits she took to the top of the pop charts.

Parton opened her own, still-expanding theme park — Dollywood — in the Smokies. And it wasn't like she faded into the background in actual Hollywood either. Not with the over-the-top, hyperfeminine look she'd cultivated for years: those piled-high blond wigs, stiletto heels and tight-fitting costumes she always said she had modeled after a woman from back home.

By her 2014 Morning Edition interview, Parton was very practiced at explaining how she thought about it: "It's true I look totally artificial. But I like to think I'm totally real where it really counts. But my look came from a very sincere place. It's just a country girl's idea of glamour."

In front of audiences, Parton made endless self-aware jokes about her exaggerated appearance. "You've paid a lot of money to come here tonight," she told a London crowd while filming a concert in 1983. "I want you to know that I appreciate it, because I do need the money."

That got a laugh, as she knew it would.

"It takes all I make to keep up my appearance," she continued, laying it on thick. "You'd be amazed at the price of industrial bras these days and just how much money it can really take to make a person look so cheap."

The crowd ate it up.

As the years went on, her quips about the look that she and her stylists cultivated made her a role model for drag queens like Trixie Mattel.

"Dolly put on a Dolly costume every day," Mattel said. "Dolly played Dolly onstage. Dolly played Dolly in the musical of Dolly in real life almost. When I think back now, watching Dolly, it's like, was I watching my first drag show?"

Not only did Parton's performances help Mattel find her way to becoming a funny, folk-singing queen herself — they made people of all sorts of cultures, identities and ideologies feel like Parton was theirs to claim.

"It's the one thing maybe a hardcore conservative and a drag queen can have middle ground on," Mattel said.

A 2006 documentary titled "For the Love of Dolly" took a small, but varied sample of passionate Parton fans as its subject, and unpacking her universal appeal became the central conceit of an entire podcast when WNYC rolled out the 2019 series Dolly Parton's America.

From the late 1990s on, Parton recognized that her hitmaking days were behind her, and frequently returned to songs and sounds associated with the pleasures and hardships of her mountain youth. But the commercial heft of her catalog was reaffirmed over and over again, as stars of virtually every generation after her, working in a myriad styles, interpolated , answered and reinvented her songs. Even at the time of Parton's passing, one of the countless responses to her archetypal plea to a romantic rival, titled "Son of Jolene ," was receiving some country radio airplay, no doubt boosted by a guest appearance from Parton herself.

During the final decades of her life, audiences embraced her celebrity as a given — whether or not they paid attention to country music. The ubiquity of her musical impact was further underscored by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Though she'd initially protested her nomination to the institution, she ultimately, and fancifully, embraced the honor with her star-studded classic rock collection.

Parton was a flurry of activity in her final, post-touring years, continually rolling out new theater productions, clothing lines, baking mixes and more. In 2025, after Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died, she dedicated one of her final songs, "If You Hadn't Been There," to him. Everything she did and said was news, even if she cannily avoided wading into issues that had the potential to be divisive. She was held up as the pop cultural equivalent of a saint to a degree that sometimes obscured and distorted her creative drive and business acumen.

But beneath all of that were charitable projects that have benefited countless people: her Imagination Library, a program that sends children a book a month, from birth until age 5; her million dollar gift to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to accelerate development of the Moderna COVID vaccine, as well as other research-funding donations and a contribution to a Knoxville-based children's hospital so substantial that it was renamed in her honor.

In the end, of all that Parton created, her greatest work of art was the indelible image that she fashioned for herself over a lifetime of dressing up backwoods brilliance in showbiz splash.



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