This is your brain on fatherhood: How childrearing, not just pregnancy, changes bodies and minds

Most dads will tell you that having children changed them forever. A growing body of evidence shows that’s true at a chemical level.

The brains of fathers look markedly different from men who’ve never raised kids. These changes are also present for other caregivers, regardless of their biological connection to a child.

Darby Saxbe is a clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of Southern California. She spoke with host Peter O’Dowd and producer James Mastromarino about her new book, “Dad Brain: The New Science of Fatherhood and How it Shapes Men’s Lives.”

Book excerpt: ‘Dad Brain’

By Darby Saxbe

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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