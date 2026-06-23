NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Ann Patchett on new novel 'Whistler' and how it came to be

WBUR | By Karyn Miller-Medzon,
Robin Young
Published June 23, 2026 at 8:56 AM PDT
The cover of "Whistler" and author Ann Patchett. (Courtesy of Harper and Emily Dorio)
Courtesy of Harper and Emily Dorio
The cover of "Whistler" and author Ann Patchett. (Courtesy of Harper and Emily Dorio)

Tennessee author Ann Patchett is celebrated for her novels including “Bel Canto,” “The Dutch House” and “Tom Lake,” which have earned her a laundry list of accolades, including the PEN/Faulkner Award, the National Humanities Medal, and a Pulitzer Prize nomination for which she was a finalist. She was also named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

This month, Patchett released her 11th novel, “Whistler,” which draws on some of her own real-life experiences to explore themes including chosen family and second chances. Host Robin Young sat down with Patchett recently to discuss the new book and how she developed it.

Book excerpt: ‘Whistler’

By Ann Patchett

From the book: “Whistler” by Ann Patchett. Copyright © 2026 by Ann Patchett. Reprinted courtesy of Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Arts & Culture here and now
Karyn Miller-Medzon
Robin Young
Robin Young is the award-winning host of Here & Now. Under her leadership, Here & Now has established itself as public radio's indispensable midday news magazine: hard-hitting, up-to-the-moment and always culturally relevant.
See stories by Robin Young