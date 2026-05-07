Get your glass and shaker ready. It's almost World Cocktail Day

To prepare for World Cocktail Day on May 13, mixologist and senior books editor for America’s Test Kitchen Joe Gitter of America’s Test Kitchen shares three favorite recipes.

First is the famous old fashioned, for which the day was conceived. Second is a painkiller, perfect for the hot summer ahead. And finally, Gitter shares a recipe for the Bellini, invented at Harry’s Bar in Venice, which opened on May 13, 80 years ago.

Gitter joins host Indira Lakshmanan in studio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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