Author shares story of being 'Raised by a Serial Killer'
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We revisit host Scott Tong’s December 2024 conversation with April Balascio about her book “Raised by a Serial Killer: Discovering the Truth about my Father.”
It tells the story of her chaotic childhood and how, as an adult, she tipped police about her suspicions that her father could be a murderer, which eventually led to his arrest.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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