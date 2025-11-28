2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Find the perfect gift for every book worm in your life

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 28, 2025 at 8:50 AM PST
(Getty Images)
Getty Images
(Getty Images)

As we head into gift-giving season, Here & Now’s go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast, has book gift suggestions.

A holiday book-buying guide, from Traci Thomas

Book suggestions for the father with Alzheimer’s:

For the nonfiction fan who likes big history books on big characters:

Fantasy for adults who liked “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones”:

Books for a lawyer daughter who needs a break:

Books for a young 13-year-old:

Historical fiction with a lot of action:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Arts & Culture here and now
Here & Now Newsroom