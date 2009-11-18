Doc Ford Gets To The Bottom Of Florida Mysteries

With its intricate web of islands, rivers and back channels, Fort Meyers, Fla. at the edge of the Everglades is a perfect breeding ground for alligators ... and mysteries.

Crime writer Randy Wayne White spent 13 years as a tackle fishing guide before he began to probe the mysteries of the Sunshine State, where he has lived since the early 1970s. White is best known for his series of crime novels featuring Doc Ford, an NSA agent turned marine biologist living on Florida's Gulf Coast.

White is the author of two cookbooks, several works of nonfiction and dozens of novels, including 16 "Doc Ford" mysteries.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.