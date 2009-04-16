Boy Poet, 12, Pens Love For Dad

MICHELE MARTIN, host:

Finally, we continue with our celebration of National Poetry Month, which we've been observing by bringing you the voices of a diverse variety of poets.

Today, our youngest poet yet. His name is Lorenzo Arce. Lorenzo is 12 years-old and he attends Percy Julian Middle School in a Chicago suburb of Oak Park, Illinois.

Mr. LORENZO ARCE (Poet): The poem is called "If I Were Invisible." It was a project I had to do in class. Since a lot of children don't really express their feelings too much, I just thought it would be a great way to let it out, all my feelings that I've been bottling up.

(Reading) If I could go invisible, I would when I cry. I would when I got embarrassed, I would when I got scared and I would when I lost courage. But this, I know for sure, I will never hide from you. So when you are down and crying, I will be there at your side and I would never have a reason to ever want to hide.

I was thinking a lot about my dad. He was a lot of an inspiration. He's never embarrassed to let out his feelings, so I got a lot of inspiration from that.

MARTIN: Lorenzo Arce is our poet from Percy Julian Middle School in Oak Park, Illinois. He is 12 years-old. Lorenzo's role model, dad, is Kevin Connelly(ph) Arce.

