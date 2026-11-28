Southern California was rattled by a pair of earthquakes Saturday morning, with some minor damage reported.

Both quakes had epicenters in the ocean off of Manhattan Beach.

The first quake hit at 9:30 a.m., with the USGS reporting a magnitude of 5.0. Some minior damage was reported at LAX, with ceiling tiles falling down and some windows breaking.

It was felt widely throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

The 9:30 a.m. quake was followed by more than a half dozen smaller quakes registering magnitude 2.0 or more.

Then, a second significant quake occurred at 11:41 a.m. The USGS reported it had a magnitude of 4.5.