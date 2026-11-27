An investigation determined that there was no foul play involved with dozens of people becoming sick while taking part in a half-marathon in Santa Barbara. 30 of the approximately 7500 participants in the November 8 Santa Barbara Half-Marathon received medical treatment.

Some people were concerned that water coming though race hydration stations might have been tampered with or accidently contaminated. The Santa Barbara Police Department, and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department conducted a complete investigation including blood and water testing. They determined no suspicious or criminal activity was involved in the medical emergencies.

Investigators believe heat led to the spike in the number of people needed medical aid. The temperature at 9 a.m. on race day this year as 17 degrees higher than it was in 2025.

