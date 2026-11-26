Whew! Central and South Coasts escape massive tides, surf without major damage
All evacuation orders in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties cancelled, and coastal flood warnings lifted.
The Central and South Coasts made it through the King Tides which amplified by El Nino conditions and a Kelvin Wave without serious damage.
At Ventura' s Pierpont Beach, residents say a mile long sand berm made a huge difference, with only scattered waves and some debris making it to the walls in front of the hundreds of homes. Much of the berm was washed way, but it lasted long enough to get the area through the high tides, and waves.
In Santa Barbara, two people were rescued when their kayak overturned at Santa Barbara Harbor. There was minor flooding reported at the harbor area.
The tides turned the annual Turkey Trot run in Pismo Beach benefiting the SLO Food Bank into a into a virtual event.
All coastal evacuation warnings in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties have been lifted, and all coastal flood warnings cancelled.
We could go through the same thing in December, with more King Tides expected around Christmas.