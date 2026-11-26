The Central and South Coasts made it through the King Tides which amplified by El Nino conditions and a Kelvin Wave without serious damage.

At Ventura' s Pierpont Beach, residents say a mile long sand berm made a huge difference, with only scattered waves and some debris making it to the walls in front of the hundreds of homes. Much of the berm was washed way, but it lasted long enough to get the area through the high tides, and waves.

Huge waves knocked down part of a mile long sand berm at Ventura's Pierpont Beach Wednesday and Thursday, with waves cresting it dumping debris in front of homes.

In Santa Barbara, two people were rescued when their kayak overturned at Santa Barbara Harbor. There was minor flooding reported at the harbor area.

The tides turned the annual Turkey Trot run in Pismo Beach benefiting the SLO Food Bank into a into a virtual event.

All coastal evacuation warnings in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties have been lifted, and all coastal flood warnings cancelled.

Lance Orozco / KCLU Ventura closed its beaches because of the high surf Wednesday and Thursday, but thousand of people showed up anyway to get a glimpe of the waves.

We could go through the same thing in December, with more King Tides expected around Christmas.