Before thousands of people got to their Thanksgiving Day meals, they took to the streets of the Conejo Valley for a Thankgiving Day tradition.

The Turkey Day Dash in Thousand Oaks is a charity event which features races and walks for people from serious runners to casual walkers.

One of the special parts of the event was the Zack Zernik Mile. It's named after a Conejo Valley resident who lost his life in 2023 at the age of 22. Zernik was climbing near Mount Boney near Newbury Park when he lost his footing, and was fatally injured.

Five07 Coffee sponsors the annual event, which uses California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks as its home base. While many people ran in the different races, there were also numerous walkers, with some even bringing kids in strollers.

The event benefits the Hospice of the Conejo, the Kiwanis Club of Thousand Oaks Foundation, and and the Scouting America Ventura County Council.