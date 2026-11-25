Stars ranging from Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald and Brad Paisley took the stage in a big benefit for a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit focused on helping those in need.

The sold-out event at the Granada Theater raised money for the Unity Shoppe. It helps people in need with food, clothing, and other essentials. It also has a range of other programs like ones for seniors.

Country music superstar Brad Paisley performs at Tuesday night's Voices of Unity concert at Santa Barbara's Granada Theater.

It’s celebrating the 40th anniversary of its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Unity Shoppe Holiday Telethon. It will air December 11 on Santa Barbara’s KEYT-TV.

Over the decades, the local telethon has raised tens of millions of dollars and helped hundreds of thousands of people in need in the county.