An Evacuation Warning has been issued for some low-lying coastal areas in Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria because of the threat of coastal flooding from potentially dangerous surf conditions.

The warning went into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and remains in effect until further notice.

People with homes and businesses in the warning zones need to be prepared to evacuate if dangerous conditions develop. The orders include Miramar Beach, portions of South Jameson Lane, Fernald Point Lane,

Padaro Lane, Santa Claus Lane, Sand Point Road, Sandyland Cove, Sandyland area, Ash Avenue, 4th Street, Dorrance Way, Sandyland Road, lower Linden Avenue, Rincon Beach and Rincon Point Road.

Residents can view the emergency zone maps here. An Evacuation Warning means there is a potential threat to life and property.

