Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for family gatherings, but if you have nowhere to go Thursday, a nonprofit community group is offering you a seat at a turkey dinner in Santa Barbara.

The group Adam’s Angels has a number of grass roots programs for those in need on the South Coast. For Thanksgiving, the entirely volunteer group is hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner.

"We are having a Thanksgiving feast which will be so wonderful. We're having it at the First United Methodist Church (305 East Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara). We are prepared to make close to 700 dinners," said Adam McKaig, co-founder of Adam’s Angels. He said the dinner is open to everyone.

"We are serving anybody who is hungry, anyone who is lonely, anyone who doesn't want to be with their family. They can join our family," said McKaig.

The Adam's Angels event is from 12-3 Thanksgiving Day, and includes a show featuring a number of musicians from the area.

Why are they doing the event?

"I love out community, and we just want to make a difference," said McKaig.

