Ventura County Sheriff's deputies trying to arrest a man wanted for possible violation of a domestic violence restraining order say he used a flamethrower-like device as they tried to arrest him.

The Sheriff's Office is just releasing details about the Monday night incident in Fillmore.

Family members reported Jessie Martinez Junior was at a home in violation of a court order. They went to a backyard shed where the man had barracaded himself. As they tried to force entry, they say Martinez used a device which shot a flame towards them.

The deputies were unhurt, and backed away from the shed. Negotiators and a SWAT team were brought to the scene. After about three hours of unsuccessful talks, the SWAT team forced open the shed's door and safely arrested Martinez.

He's facing charges which include assault on a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, and violation of a domestic restraining order.