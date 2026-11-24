Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives and the county Medical Examiner’s Office are trying to unravel the mystery behind a grim discovery.

A hiker found human remains off the Santa Paula Canyon Trail north of Santa Paula on November 17 in an area so remote investigators had to be airlifted to the scene by helicopter.

The remains were so deteriorated that the Medical Examiner’s Office has been unable to determine the age, sex, or ethnicity of the person.

Officials are hoping further investigation may help identify the person and provide information on the cause of death.