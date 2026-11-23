The war in Ukraine is expanding far beyond its front lines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukrainian naval drones sank a Russian warship Sunday in a port in Libya, roughly 1,500 miles from the front lines in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, NATO countries are condemning Russia after missiles landed in Poland late last week.

Here & Now speaks with Chris Miller, the Financial Times’ chief Ukraine correspondent, about the widening geography of the war.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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