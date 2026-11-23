DNA from a sexual assault in Ventura County more than three decade ago has led to the closure of four cold case attacks in Arizona.

It started in 1994, when a woman was sexually assaulted. A man named Abraham Ramirez was a suspect in the Ventura County attack, but the case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

But, investigators in Ventura County kept the DNA evidence. As part of a program to review sexual assault kits from past cases, the DNA was retested using advanced technology.

The results were uploaded into a national database. It connected with four unsolved sexual assault cases in Phoenix over a 15 year-long-period, from 1998 to 2013.

That new DNA evidence led to Ramirez’s arrest last year. The now 56-year-old man pled guilty to two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of attempted sexual assault.

He received a 20 year prison sentence for the Arizona crimes.